A man considered one of north Dublin’s most dangerous and reckless criminals remains in garda custody today after he and one of his associates were arrested in relation to a terrifying armed robbery in Baldoyle.

The 37-year-old Coolock criminal classified as “extremely dangerous” has previously served a jail sentence in relation to a cash-in-transit robbery in the Darndale area.

He has around 100 previous convictions and has spent most of his adult life in jail committing crimes due to his out-of-control drug addiction.

The suspect is linked to other criminals in the Coolock area who have been involved in a number of gangland hits over the years.

His life has been under grave threat on occasion due to his involvement in gangland activity.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that this arrest operation is considered highly significant. You are talking here about two very serious gangland criminals,” a source said.

Gardai announced details of the crime last night.

“Gardaí have arrested two men following an armed robbery in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 on Friday, 1st October 2021.

Shortly after 5pm, Gardaí responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store in Baldoyle,” a spokesman said.

“The alarm was raised when intruders armed with a hand gun, pickaxe and hammer entered the store and attempted to force entry into a post office unit at the rear of the premises.

“Members of the Garda ASU (Armed Support Unit) along with local Garda units from Raheny and Clontarf responded to the incident. Garda ASU members entered the premises and disarmed and arrested two males aged in their 30s. (No shots were fired.)