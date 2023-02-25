Omagh to stage rally in protest of PSNI officer shooting today

A rally in protest of the shooting of PSNI detective John Caldwell will be held in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

Mr Caldwell is currently fighting for his life in hospital in Northern Ireland after he was shot by two masked gunmen at a sports complex in the town on Wednesday night.

Detective Caldwell was shot in front of his teenage son and other children and is currently in a critical condition in hospital following surgery for serious injuries.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said he had suffered “life-changing” injuries.

The rally, which will occur in the town square at 11:30am, is being organised by Anton McCabe of the Omagh Trades Union Council, who said the rally was a chance to show their displeasure at the violent attack.

"There must be no going back to the years of violence, fear and injustices," he told RTÉ.

Read More

"The shooting of John Caldwell in front of children, was barbaric. It has traumatised the children who were there. It has opened up the trauma many carry from the past”.

Detectives believe the New IRA was responsible for the attack that happened at a sports pitch where Mr Caldwell regularly coached an under-15 football team.

The leaders of the five main parties held a press conference with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne yesterday. It followed on from a joint statement by them on Thursday condemning the shooting.

Following the meeting, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill described what happened as an “attack on the peace process”.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson added: “I would say to the evil people who carried out this heinous attack and to their organisation: you are not the future of this place. We stand against you.”

The officer is reported to have shouted “run” to his son and other children nearby.

Mr Caldwell ran a short distance and fell to the ground, where the attackers continued to fire at him as the youngsters fled in terror, police said.

At least two vehicles were struck by the shots.

The gunmen fled in a small, dark-coloured car that was later set on fire at Racolpa Road in Omagh, a few miles away.