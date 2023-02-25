| 6.4°C Dublin

Omagh to stage rally in protest of PSNI officer shooting today

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: David Young/PA. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

A rally in protest of the shooting of PSNI detective John Caldwell will be held in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

Mr Caldwell is currently fighting for his life in hospital in Northern Ireland after he was shot by two masked gunmen at a sports complex in the town on Wednesday night.

