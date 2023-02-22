| 4.5°C Dublin

latest Omagh shooting: PSNI officer who was coaching youth football team in critical condition as gunmen flee across border

  • The off-duty officer had been coaching a youth football team 
  • Gardaí are assisting the PSNI as the gunmen are believed to have fled to the Republic
  • Taoiseach and other political leaders condemn shooting
The scene of the shooting in Omagh (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Close

Rebecca Black

A senior PSNI officer is in a critical but stable condition after he was approached by two gunmen and shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

It is understood the officer, who has been involved in many high-profile cases in the North, was off duty at the time and had been coaching a youth football team.

