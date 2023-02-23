| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

breaking Omagh shooting: Police confirm DCI John Caldwell was shot in front of his son

  • The off-duty officer had been coaching a youth football team 
  • Gardaí are assisting the PSNI as the gunmen are believed to have fled to the Republic
  • Taoiseach and other political leaders condemn shooting
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA) Expand
The scene of the shooting in Omagh (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Police at the scene of the shooting in Omath, Co Tyrone. Photo: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph Expand
The scene of the shooting in Omagh (Pic: Kevin Scott) Expand
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
A police officer at the scene of a shooting in Omagh on Wednesday night. (Photo by Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph) Expand

Close

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

The scene of the shooting in Omagh (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

The scene of the shooting in Omagh (Pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of the shooting in Omath, Co Tyrone. Photo: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Police at the scene of the shooting in Omath, Co Tyrone. Photo: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

The scene of the shooting in Omagh (Pic: Kevin Scott)

The scene of the shooting in Omagh (Pic: Kevin Scott)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A police officer at the scene of a shooting in Omagh on Wednesday night. (Photo by Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph)

A police officer at the scene of a shooting in Omagh on Wednesday night. (Photo by Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph)

/

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

Rebecca Black

A senior police officer shot in front of his son at a sporting complex in Omagh was today named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell has led some of the PSNI’s most high-profile investigations including the initial probe into the murder of Natalie McNally and the murder of Shane Whitla.

Most Watched

Privacy