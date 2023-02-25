| 7.1°C Dublin

Omagh holds rally in protest of PSNI officer shooting

Cub members and supporters taking part in a 'Walk of Solidarity' to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: PA Media. Expand

Cub members and supporters taking part in a 'Walk of Solidarity' to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: PA Media.

Eoghan Moloney

A rally in protest of the shooting of PSNI detective John Caldwell will be held in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

Mr Caldwell is currently fighting for his life in hospital in Northern Ireland after he was shot by two masked gunmen at a sports complex in the town on Wednesday night.

