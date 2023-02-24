Omagh attack: New IRA confirmed as ‘primary line of enquiry’ over PSNI officer’s shooting

Police have confirmed they are treating the attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell as terrorist-related and carried out by the New IRA.
It comes after leaders of the five main political parties in Northern Ireland held a joint press conference alongside PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne where Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill described the shooting as an “attack on the peace process”.
DCI Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital following the shooting at a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday.
Speaking on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable for Crime Department Mark McEwan said: “Following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday, 22nd February I can confirm that we are now treating it as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry is the New IRA."
DCI Caldwell has suffered life-changing injuries, according to Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation which represents rank and file officers.
A fourth man was arrested overnight in the attempted murder investigation.
The 22-year-old was arrested in the Coalisland area in the early hours of Friday morning. Three men aged 38, 45 and 47 also arrested in Co Tyrone remain in custody.