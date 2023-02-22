A senior police officer has been seriously injured after being shot while off duty in Omagh, according to security sources.

The detective inspector was approached by two gunmen who opened fire on the Killyclogher Road at around 8pm.

He was given first aid at the scene and rushed to hospital where he is in understood to be in a critical condition.

It happened close to the Youth Sports Omagh complex.

There were also reports of a car found burning a short distance from the scene.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the police officer attacked in Omagh was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

"Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this," he tweeted.

While dissident republicans from the New IRA who would have a small base in Co Tyrone, the detective targeted would also have been involved in investigating organised crime gangs.

The PSNI have been contacted for comment.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesman said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

He is the first police officer to be shot in a gun attack in Northern Ireland since 2017 when a uniform officer was injured coming out of a garage on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

On that occasion dissident republican gunmen opened fire with an AK 47 causing serious hand injuries to the officer.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said the attack on the officer in Omagh is “a chilling attack on an individual serving his community and must be treated as an attack on the people of Ireland who have long rejected this kind of senseless violence”.

The Foyle MP added: “The brutal attack on a police officer in Omagh this evening is a chilling reminder of the horrifying violence that criminal gangs are willing to visit on the people of Northern Ireland.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of my SDLP colleagues are with the man and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues looking after him at this time.

"In the face of appalling violence that has no place in modern Ireland, their bravery and selfless dedication to service is an enduring reminder that for every individual determined to tear us apart, there are hundreds more committed to defending our peace and all those who live under it.

“Those behind this attack are committed to the fallacy that they are at war with the British establishment. Let me say very clearly to them that they are not. As I have said before, their fight is not with the British Government or the PSNI. Their fight is with the people of Ireland who have chosen peace. And it is a fight that they will never, never win.”