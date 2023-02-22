| 4.2°C Dublin

breaking Off-duty PSNI officer shot by two gunmen in Omagh

Allison Morris and Emma Montgomery

A senior police officer has been seriously injured after being shot while off duty in Omagh, according to security sources.

The detective inspector was approached by two gunmen who opened fire on the Killyclogher Road at around 8pm.

