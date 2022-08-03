Number of reported rapes up 23pc in first six months of 2022

The number of rapes being reported to gardaí continues to increase, statistics from the first half of 2022 show. Figures released by gardaí show a 23pc increase in the reported instances of rape in the first six months of this year when compared to 2021. It also represents an 11pc rise on 2019, which is the most recent pre-pandemic reference point. Sexual offences have been increasing in Ireland since early 2015 and although they appeared to plateau in 2020, the upward trend resumed last year, then fell marginally (3pc) since January 2022. There has also been an increase of 13pc in domestic abuse incidents attended to by gardaí in the first half of 2022, compared with the first half of 2021.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: “The increase in sexual offences figures may relate to a change in reporting behaviour whereby victims are increasingly likely to report sexual crime.

“Furthermore, ongoing efforts by An Garda Síochána regarding improvement of data quality and recording may be a contributing factor to the upward trend in recorded incidents of both sexual offences and crimes against the person in recent years.

“It therefore cannot be concluded that the increase

in sexual offences is solely due to an increased level of incidents occurring.”

Reports of harassment, stalking and threats also rose 17pc on pre-pandemic levels of 2019, while incidents of fraud also saw a large spike in the first half of this year.

Fraud of all kinds has almost doubled (92pc increase) since 2019, while the number of blackmail/extortion offences has increased by an alarming 227pc over the same timeframe.

In 2022, there was a marked increase in accommodation fraud (58pc), account takeover fraud (128pc) and bogus tradesman fraud (81pc).

The number of people who reported an assault causing harm in the first half of this year is 34pc higher than last year and 14pc higher than in 2019.

Murder levels are 7pc higher than 2019 but attempted murder is down 68pc on pre-pandemic levels.

The number of offences involving imagery of child abuse has also fallen by a quarter when compared to 2019.

Gardaí said that instances of burglary have trended “significantly downwards” in the long term, with Operation Thor being credited with a decline in the number of reported break-ins.

“Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends,” the Garda statement said.

“Operation Thor has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property-related crime since its introduction in 2015.”

All public order offences either remained on a par

with 2019 or trended downward by a small margin, while drugs and weapons offences have declined in the past three years.

The number of fatal road collisions is on the rise

and is 30pc higher in 2022 than 2019.

More than 4,000 drivers have been arrested in the first half of the year for driving while intoxicated.