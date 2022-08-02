Number of reported rape and domestic abuse offences continues to rise, new figures show

The number of sexual crimes being reported to the Gardaí contnues to increase, statistics from the first half of 2022 show.

Figures released by Gardaí show a 23pc increase in the reported instances of rape in the first six months of this year when compared to 2021, and an 11pc rise on 2019, pre-pandemic.

Sexual offences have been increasing in Ireland since early 2015 and although they plateaued in 2020, this upward trend has resumed in last year.

There has also been a continued increase (13pc) in domestic abuse incidents attended to by gardaí in the first half of 2022 compared with the first half of 2021.

“The increase in sexual offences figures may relate to a change in reporting behaviour whereby victims are increasingly likely to report sexual crime. Furthermore, ongoing efforts by An Garda Síochána regarding improvement of data quality and recording may be a contributing factor to the upward trend in recorded incidents of both sexual offences and crimes against the person in recent years,” a statement by the Gardaí on the key crime trends said.

“It therefore cannot be concluded that the increase in sexual offences (in recent years) is solely due to an increased level of incidents occurring,” Gardaí added.

The reports of harassment, stalking and threats also rose 17pc on pre-pandemic levels of 2019, while fraud also saw a large spike in the first half of this year.

Fraud of all kinds has almost doubled (92pc increase) since 2019 while the number of blackmail/extortion offences has more than tripled (227pc increase) in the same timeframe. In 2022, there was a marked increase in accommodation fraud (58pc), account takeover fraud (128pc) and bogus tradesman fraud (81pc).

The number of people who reported an assault causing harm in the first half of this year is 34pc higher than last year and 14pc higher than in 2019. Murder levels are seven per cent higher than 2019 but attempted murder is down 68pc on pre-pandemic levels.

The number of child abuse imagery offences has also fallen by a quarter when compared to 2019.

Gardaí said that instances of burglary have trended “significantly downwards” in the long term with Operation Thor being credited with a decline in the number of reported robberies.

“Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends. Operation Thor has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015,” the Gardaí said.

Public order offences all either remained on a par with 2019 or trended downward by a small margin while the number of drugs and weapons offences have all fallen in the past three years.

The number of fatal road collisions is on the rise and is 30pc higher in 2022 when compared to 2019.

Over 4,000 drivers have been arrested in the first half of the year for driving while intoxicated.