Number of drug driving arrests over bank holiday more than double pre-pandemic levels

The number of drug driving arrests over the bank holiday weekend more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Between last Thursday and Tuesday morning almost 70 people were detained for driving while under the influence of drugs which senior gardaí have described as a "significant" rise.

The figure is more than double the 32 such arrests over the same weekend in 2019, the best comparable period before Covid-19 travel restrictions were implemented.

Chief Supt Michael Hennebry of the National Roads Policing Bureau said it was "a particularly high number" of arrests which were spread across all age groups.

Gardaí have said that it is one of the main factors involved in serious collisions along with speeding, inattention, and mobile phone use.

There were a further 113 drink driving arrests last weekend, a similar figure compared to the same period three years ago prior to the pandemic.

The figures were revealed by gardaí today as they made a further appeal to road users to take care following the deaths of nine people on Irish roads in the last week.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman, who has overall responsibility for roads policing, said that so far this year 79 people have died in traffic collisions.

This is up by 32 deaths in the same period last year, and an increase of 15 fatalities in the first six months of 2019.

This morning Ms Hilman said: "This is not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues. There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help stop this carnage, one simple message, ‘Slow Down.’

"An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads. But every road user can play their part too.”

The senior garda added that the drug driving arrests were a "quite significant increase" and reiterated that people should not get behind the wheel of a car if they have drink or drugs in their system.

Last weekend gardaí arrested a total of 182 people for driving intoxicated while almost 3,000 people were detected for speeding.

Over 300 fixed charge notices were also issued for road offences including 191 for mobile phone use, 77 for not wearing seatbelts, and 63 for learner drivers travelling unaccompanied.

A further 311 vehicles were seized for offences including having no drivers licence, no insurance and no NCT.