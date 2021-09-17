Number of burglaries in Leinster plummets after deaths of three criminals in N7 crash

A significant decrease in burglaries in most Leinster counties is being attributed by senior gardaí to the deaths of three prolific criminals as well as a number of arrests.

The deaths of Tallaght criminals Graham Taylor (31), Karl Freeman (26) and Dean Maguire (29) made international headlines after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry as it travelled the wrong way down the N7 near Rathcoole on the night of July 7.

The three criminals who had over 200 previous convictions between them were main players in a gang who used the motorway network to carry out burglaries in rural areas.

Figures obtained by the Irish Independent suggest there has been a major drop in this type of crime over recent weeks in most of the Garda divisions where they were most active.

In the Laois/Offaly Garda Division, there were 19 non-aggravated burglaries in August compared to 39 in June when the gang were said to be “very much active”.

The figure for July in the division was 17 burglaries, meaning that overall there was a 34pc increase compared to the previous three months but sources say the high figure in June accounts for this rise.

In Kildare, there were 35 burglaries in June which jumped to 42 in July and then dropped to 22 last month, with most of these crimes happening in the north of the county.

Read More

According to the Central Statistics Office, there were 116 burglaries recorded in the counties of Laois, Offaly and Kildare between July and September last year.

The Meath/Westmeath Garda division has also seen a recent drop in burglaries.

There were 60 recorded burglaries in the two counties in June this year – but this more than halved last month, dropping to 27. Twenty-nine incidents were recorded in July.

The best performing Garda division in Leinster is the Kilkenny/Carlow division which will soon merge with Waterford and has seen a 43pc decrease in burglaries over the past three months compared to the previous three months.

Due to a robust policing plan under Operation Tara, this division had only 11 burglaries in each of the months of August and July compared with 10 in June.

In Co Wicklow, non-aggravated burglaries were down 34pc in the past three months compared to the previous three months. Last month, there were 22 burglaries in the county compared to 23 in June and 11 in July.

Co Wexford was the only area which saw a major increase in burglaries in August, with 40 incidents last month compared with 19 in June and 26 in July, with sources saying the spike is linked to organised gangs targeting the Gorey area of the county in August.

Gardaí believe Taylor, Freeman and Maguire regularly targeted properties in the Carlow/Kilkenny division.

Officers do not believe there is a seasonal reason that could account for the decrease in burglaries.

“Gardai are certain that the very low figures in the counties over the summer are directly linked to the fact that these individuals are no longer with us as well as the fact that there have been some very significant arrests in the last few months,” said a source.

A special policing plan is in operation in the Carlow/Kilkenny division which means resources are deployed to areas considered hotspots.

A number of significant arrests were made in late May including of a criminal linked to the Tallaght gang after he rammed a Garda patrol car in Co Tipperary when Kilkenny gardaí were investigating a stolen car incident.

The funerals of the three criminals gained international headlines in July after gifts including a torch and screwdriver were placed beside Dean Maguire’s coffin.