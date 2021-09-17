| 16.1°C Dublin

Number of burglaries in Leinster plummets after deaths of three criminals in N7 crash

Burglar Dean Maguire Expand

Ken Foy

A significant decrease in burglaries in most Leinster counties is being attributed by senior gardaí to the deaths of three prolific criminals as well as a number of arrests.

The deaths of Tallaght criminals Graham Taylor (31), Karl Freeman (26) and Dean Maguire (29) made international headlines after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry as it travelled the wrong way down the N7 near Rathcoole on the night of July 7.

The three criminals who had over 200 previous convictions between them were main players in a gang who used the motorway network to carry out burglaries in rural areas.

