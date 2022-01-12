Notorious sexual predator made disturbing threats to woman in series of abusive phone calls from prison

Philip Murphy was jailed for six years for sexually assaulting two women days after being released from prison. Photo: Collins

One of Ireland’s most feared sexual predators is at the centre of a fresh investigation after he made numerous death threat phone calls from prison to a woman who is well known to him.

Philip Murphy (41) was formally disciplined by jail bosses in the Midlands Prison on Monday and the Prison Service has notified gardaí, who are expected to launch an investigation into the disturbing phone messages.

“The governor of the prison received a complaint last week about these phone messages and a full investigation was launched in which all the calls that Murphy made on the prison phones were analysed,” a jail insider said.

These calls are all recorded and evidence that he made very threatening and abusive calls was quickly discovered and this led Murphy being issued with a ‘P19’ disciplinary form on Monday which means that many of his privileges have been revoked.

“Gardaí have been notified of these abusive phone calls.

“The nature of the messages he left for that woman were extreme in terms of the language that was used and the threats that were issued.”

It can be revealed that during the Christmas period, Murphy left around seven highly disturbing voice messages on the phone of a woman who is well known to him and who is understood to be traumatised by what has happened.

Murphy also made a number of other threats such as threatening to cut the woman’s head off, slit her throat and dig up her grave, it has been alleged.

This is Murphy’s first serious disciplinary breach in jail since he was extradited from the UK almost two years ago.

He had been working as a cleaner in the prison and “generally keeping his head down until this happened”, according to sources.

When contacted, a spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said it does not comment on individual prisoners.

Murphy is serving a six-year jail sentence for random sex attacks on two women in Dublin city centre just two days after being released from custody for false imprisonment of a woman and producing a knife in a disturbing incident in 2008.

Last April, Dublin Circuit Court heard that Murphy had just been released from serving that 10-year prison sentence when he sexually assaulted the two women in February 2016 in the space of just 20 minutes.

During both incidents, Murphy grabbed the women from behind as they were walking on their own through the city in the early hours of the morning, told them he wanted to have sex with them and said he was going to kill them.

“You're going to die tonight,” he repeatedly told one victim.

It is understood that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will appeal the leniency of this sentence in a court sitting in March.

The DPP is also expected to make a decision in the coming months on fresh charges against Murphy in relation to a major garda investigation into horrific historical sexual abuse allegations against him.

Last July, Murphy was arrested at Midlands Prison by Clondalkin gardaí who are investigating serious sexual offences against two juvenile females and a boy in west Dublin which are alleged to have happened over 20 years ago.

One of Murphy’s closest associates was also arrested last July as part of the same investigation.

Murphy has 10 previous convictions, including one for carrying a Stanley knife, as well as a number of public order offences.

Last year Murphy, of no fixed abode in the Dublin 8 area but originally from Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting the two women at Jervis Lane and O'Rahilly Parade in Dublin city centre on February 25, 2016.

Passing sentence, Judge Melanie Greally said there was “every reason to conclude” that Murphy intended to engage in “very serious acts of sexual violence” but for the bravery and actions of the victims.

Judge Greally said the offending was aggravated by the fact he had recently been released from prison for the false imprisonment of a female. She said Murphy has a difficulty with alcohol and substance abuse which contributes to his offending behaviour.

She said the culpability in this case is “considerable” and the harm caused to the victims is “very substantial indeed”.

Judge Greally sentenced Murphy to six years’ imprisonment. She also ordered that he must undergo four years of post release supervision by the Probation Service, during which time he must comply with all lawful directions of his Probation Officer.

In relation to his 2008 attack on the woman in Clondalkin, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told Murphy was nominated as a suspect on the basis of his modus operandi.

Judge Frank O’Donnell said that during the trial it had been put to Murphy, who denied the charges, that he had been “scouring the countryside looking for a victim”, but noted that he could only deal with the evidence before him.