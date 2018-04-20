Notorious paedophile Christy Griffin hasn't given address to gardaí

Paedophile gang boss Christy Griffin has so far failed to notify gardai where he is residing following his release from prison.

The 48-year-old walked free from the Midlands Prison on Wednesday morning after serving an 11-year term for the rape of his partner’s daughter.

As part of his post-release conditions, the convicted sex offender must notify gardai of his new address within seven days of being released. Despite gardai being aware that he has spent time at a private residence in the city centre since his release, he has not formally presented himself to officers.

The Herald has learned gardai are investigating whether he has been staying in a “safe house” in the Dublin 7 area but are also probing reports that he has visited a property in the Swords area following his release. Griffin is not obliged to contact gardai until Wednesday of next week.

Christy Griffin is driven from the Midlands Prison on Wednesday morning - he is the passenger.

The Dublin 7 property is located near the Criminal Courts of Justice building but there was no sign of the criminal when the Herald called at the property yesterday. Griffin was collected and driven away from the jail by an associate from the north inner city who runs a motorcycle shop.

A source said that Griffin defied threats to his life by returning to the capital to celebrate his release with a close group of family and friends on Wednesday night. It was previously revealed how gardai expected Griffin to stay in the capital due to the large amount of funds he has access to upon his release.

Sources said that, despite making a major settlement with the Criminal Assets Bureau in 2009, Griffin will still have access to hundreds of thousands of euro thanks to a major property portfolio, including houses abroad.

They also said he owns a lucrative “front shop” in the north inner city.

From 1993 to 2001, Griffin bought several properties and amassed hundreds of thousands of euro, which he kept in various bank accounts and not all of it was seized. The feud which broke out after allegations against Griffin emerged led to five people being murdered and several gun attacks.

When he was originally sentenced to life in jail, there had already been two tit-for-tat gun murders linked to the feud. It was in this toxic atmosphere that he was convicted.

Handing him a life sentence that was later overturned, the late Mr Justice Paul Carney – who was himself placed under armed garda protection for the duration of the trial – delivered a scathing judgment on the pervert to a hushed courtroom. He described Griffin’s previous record as “horrendous” and said the sentence had to “take into account the age of the victim” and the “gravity of the offences”. While violence raged on the streets of the north inner city, much of it perpetrated by Griffin’s mob, the gangster lived a relatively stable life in jail.

In 2011 he was subjected to a savage assault in the recreational area of the Midlands Prison, which was not feud-related. Last September, Griffin had his jailhouse privileges withdrawn after he was caught with a contraband mobile phone in his cell and was moved to a different wing.

