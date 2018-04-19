Notorious paedophile Christy Griffin defies threats to celebrate release from prison

PAEDOPHILE gangster Christy Griffin was last night celebrating with loyal family members at a safe house in Dublin city centre after walking free from jail.

The 48-year-old gang boss was released from Midlands Prison after serving 11 years for the rape of his partner’s daughter.

Griffin was collected on a motorbike and driven away from the jail by an associate from the north inner city who runs a motorcycle shop. A source told the Herald Griffin had defied threats to his life by returning to the capital to celebrate his release with a group of close family and friends.

“He hasn’t returned to his own properties but instead is currently at a private residence in the city centre where he is celebrating being a free man,” the source said. Despite Griffin owning properties in his native Sheriff Street and Swords, the undisclosed safe house is understood to be a separate property in inner city Dublin.

Christy Griffin (pictured) was released from prison on Wednesday

At 7.55am yesterday morning, a distinctive blue and white high-powered Suzuki motorbike pulled up at the prison and went to the entrance area. Six minutes later it came back out and Griffin was on the back.

Wearing a black jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and runners, he nervously looked left and right as the bike turned and set off toward Dublin. His black and red helmet had a dark visor on it, but Griffin’s distinctive face could clearly be seen. In the space of a moment he was out of sight, the back of his helmet and a dark bag carried on his shoulders disappearing into the distance.

The man who collected Griffin from the jail is well known to him.

Gardai fear that depraved mobster Griffin will return to a life of organised crime “by the weekend” and that he may align himself to a faction involved in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

“Griffin is a lifelong criminal. He doesn’t know any other way to live. He will be up to his neck in criminality by the weekend,” a source said. The gangster historically has strong ties to the Hutch mob, but it is not known which side of the Hutch/Kinahan feud he will pick, if any.

“He is a sneaky operator, he won’t pick a side if he doesn’t have to,” the source added. “If it means he can run his mob without any trouble he will stay out of the feud.”

However, there were no special policing operations put in place for the mobster’s release. The Herald previously revealed how gardai expected Griffin to stay in the capital because of the large amount of funds he has access to following his release. Sources said that, despite making a major settlement with the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in 2009, Griffin will still have access to hundreds of thousands of euro thanks to a major property portfolio, including houses abroad.

They also said he owns a lucrative “front shop” in the north inner city. From 1993 to 2001, Griffin bought several properties and amassed hundreds of thousands of euro, which he kept in various bank accounts and not all of the money was seized. The feud which broke out after allegations against Griffin emerged led to five people being murdered and several gun attacks.

Since being sent to the Midlands Prison after his rape conviction in April 2007, Griffin has been mainly under a special protection regime. When he was originally sentenced to life in jail, there had already been two tit-for-tat gun murders linked to the bitter feud, which began when Griffin was charged with a litany of sexual offences. It was in this dangerously toxic atmosphere that he was convicted.

Handing him a life sentence that was later overturned, the late Mr Justice Paul Carney – who was placed under armed garda protection for the duration of the trial – delivered a scathing judgment on the pervert to a hushed courtroom. He described Griffin’s record as “horrendous” and said the sentence had to “take into account the age of the victim” and the “gravity of the offences”. While violence raged on the streets of the north inner city, much of it perpetrated by Griffin’s mob, the gangster lived a relatively stable life

Last September, Griffin had his prison privileges withdrawn after he was caught with a contraband mobile phone in his cell and was moved to a different wing.

