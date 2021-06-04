Notorious gang believed to be behind latest armed cash-in-transit raid in capital 

Detectives are investigating if a notorious armed robbery gang were behind the latest cash-in-transit raid in the capital.

Up to €50,000 was stolen after a worker was held at gunpoint outside a post office in Crumlin yesterday afternoon.

Last night gardaí raided the home of a 52-year-old criminal as part of the investigation into the terrifying robbery.

However, the stolen cash box and firearm used in the incident weren’t recovered.

The Crumlin man is well-known to gardaí and has previously served lengthy jail sentences for armed robberies.

Gardaí are investigating if this man’s gang were behind yesterday’s raid as well as another cash-in-transit robbery in February.

The robbery crew is made up of a number of very close associates from Dublin 12 including the man’s son, aged in his 30s, who has also been jailed for armed raids.

The son is suspected of direct involvement in an armed raid in February.

A source told Independent.ie: “This gang are already under investigation for a previous CIT (cash in transit) in Crumlin and they are also being looked at for yesterday’s robbery.

“The blue Ford Focus used in the latest incident has been recovered fully in tact and gardaí are hopeful of recovering vital evidence from it to assist their inquiry.”

Detectives at Sundrive Road garda station are continuing their investigation into the latest cash in transit robbery in the capital.

At around 12.15pm a worker was carrying a cash box outside the post office on the Old County Road when he was approached by an armed man.

The employee was threatened and the cash box taken before the suspect fled the scene in a blue Ford Focus.

The vehicle fled in the direction of Clonard Road before being recovered undamaged on Windmill Avenue.

Gardaí are in the process of carrying out a technical examination of the getaway car while the area is also being canvassed for CCTV.

Detectives are investigating if the same gang were involved in a separate cash in transit raid in the area recently.

In February, a cyclist dressed in an An Post uniform carried out a raid outside a post office in Crumlin Village.

A cash in transit employee had entered the premises with a cash box before being approached by a man holding a firearm.

The armed suspect then escaped on a bicycle down Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road, in Crumlin.

It later emerged that the suspect have been carrying out surveillance on the post office for some time.

It’s believed the cash box taken in that raid contained around €50,000.