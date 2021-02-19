Notorious feud criminal arrested in jail as part of probe into gruesome murder of boy (17)

NOTORIOUS Drogheda feud gangster Paul Crosby was arrested in prison today by gardaí investigating the savage murder and dismemberment of the body of a 17-year-old boy in January of last year.

The 25-year-old crime figure was taken from his cell in Mountjoy Prison to the nearby Mountjoy Garda Station under a Section-42 warrant, which means he can be detained for 24 hours.

Detectives arrested Crosby in relation to the investigation into the murder of the teenager in a house in Drogheda on the night of January 12, 2020.

The teenager was butchered by slain gangland killer Robbie Lawlor. “The original intention may have been only to give the boy a hiding but Lawlor took matters into his own hands and brutalised the victim,” a senior source said today.

Crosby’s arrest comes two days after a 29-year-old woman, who is closely linked to the gangster, was arrested as part of the murder probe. She remains in custody at Balbriggan Garda Station.

Also, a 23-year-old described as a “very minor player” in the Drogheda feud who was also arrested on Wednesday morning, is still being held at Drogheda Garda Station after their period of detention was extended at Dundalk District Court on Thursday night.

They are suspected of being involved in the “clean-up” after the murder.

Just hours after the murder of the boy, Crosby was the target of a revenge attack when a gunman mistakenly shot a completely innocent taxi driver. The driver was driving the gangster and the arrested 29-year-old woman in rush-hour traffic in the Co Louth town on the evening of January 13 last year.

The driver has made a good recovery.

Within days, Crosby was taken off the streets for breach of bail conditions.

The murdered juvenile cannot be named for legal reasons but today’s arrest brings to eight the number of people arrested in the investigation, with two men already before the courts in relation to it.

The arrested Drogheda woman is said to have a significant cocaine habit and is “deeply loyal” to jailed thug Crosby, who is serving a four-and-a-half year sentence in Mountjoy Prison for the arson of a stolen car. That incident happened when he was under major garda surveillance because of his role in the bitter Drogheda dispute which has claimed four lives.

Crosby is considered a key member of the so-called anti-Maguire faction in the feud and a close friend of two on-the-run brothers who are currently based abroad.

Crosby is one of the main targets for the Maguire faction in the Drogheda feud whose leader, Owen Maguire, was left paralysed after being shot in an attempted murder in July, 2018. That attack is suspected of being carried out by Crosby’s associate, Robbie Lawlor, who was shot dead in Belfast last April.

Crosby was behind a phone call in which Maguire was ridiculed for being in a wheelchair. A series of other insults were issued in the call, some of which were sexual in nature. This inflamed tensions in the feud.

At one stage he goaded Maguire by asking: “Do you want to go for a walk and sort this out.”

