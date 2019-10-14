DUBLIN football star Michael Darragh MacAuley had his car stolen as he played in a county championship quarter-final for his club.

'Not ideal' - Dublin star Michael Darragh MacAuley has his car stolen as he plays in GAA match

The Dublin midfielder came on as a 60th-minute substitute for Ballyboden St Enda's in their game against Na Fianna on Saturday night. However, his joy at his side's 3-15 to 1-15 win was tempered when he found out his car had been stolen.

The five-in-a-row star had left his car in Portobello while he played the match.

MacAuley told Independent.ie that his mobile phone, laptop, and passport were also in the 182 Subaru Forrester when it was stolen.

"I need the passport soon because I'm going to the Lebanon in three weeks with Concern, and the phone has contacts on it that are causing me an inconvenience to be without," he said.

"And while the information on the laptop was backed up to the cloud it was a brand-new MacBook, so it's annoying that it's gone," he added.

The footballer, who lives in the Portobello area, said two other cars were broken into around the same time his car was stolen.

"It's hard to steal a car without the keys, but I still have the keys. I don't know how they took it," he said.

The 33-year-old former Player of the Year took to Twitter to appeal for the public’s help in locating his possessions.

“Had my car stolen from Portobello on Saturday night while I was playing a match,” he tweeted.

“Laptop etc. inside. If anyone sees a black 182D Subaru Forrester with Dublin Stickers about, let me know. Not ideal.”

Gardaí told Independent.ie that they were investigating the alleged theft.

“Gardaí in Kevin Street are investigating the theft of car from St Kevin’s Parade in Dublin that took place on Saturday,” a spokesperson said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

