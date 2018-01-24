Prime Kinahan cartel target Nathan Coakley Hutch will not be given temporary release to attend his murdered brother's funeral because of fears that prison officers accompanying him could be targeted, the Herald revealed today.

'No way' jailed brother will be released for funeral of latest Hutch-Kinahan feud victim

It comes as the capital's most senior garda warned that the feuding criminals are "not finished".

The 24-year-old serial criminal is believed to have heard the shots as his older brother Derek Coakley Hutch (27) was blasted to death outside Wheatfield Prison on Saturday afternoon when a planned drugs-drop turned into chaos. "There is no way that it could even be entertained that Nathan could be released for his brother's upcoming funeral. Tensions in the north inner city are at an unprecedented level this week," a source said.

Derek Coakley Hutch

"If Nathan was to be released, a number of prison officers would have to travel from the jail with him. "The security implications of this would just be too much - there could be a possibility that prison officers could get caught in a crossfire. The murder of Derek was the 14th in Ireland's bloodiest gangland feud and the 12th carried out by the Kinahan cartel in its unrelenting drive against the Hutch mob.

Nathan Coakley

Yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy told the Herald that a full gangland investigation was under way into Derek's murder and that he expects the investigation to prove successful. The Assistant Commissioner, who is responsible for policing in Dublin, also said that intense garda operations have placed the feuding gangs in an "uncomfortable" position.

A garda at the Bridgeview halting site where Derek Coakley Hutch was shot dead

"The investigation is full-on, it's a complete gangland investigation, which means we've drawn a wide net of experts. [The murder] is disappointing but it's impossible to prevent them all. "They're not finished, they haven't gone away. But certainly we have put them under significant pressure over the last 12 to 18 months," the senior garda added.

Gunned down in broad daylight: A garda forensic tent is placed over the body of the latest gangland victim who was shot dead sitting in a car at Bridgeview Halting site, Wheatfield. Photo: Tony Gavin

He was speaking at the Council's Joint Policing Committee Meeting (JPC) yesterday, where he also said that gardai numbers in Dublin are down by 20pc since 2009 and have "hit rock bottom".

The Herald revealed yesterday that the violent criminal suspected of involvement in the murder was formally warned of a threat to his life on Thursday. The thug, aged in his 30s and from the north inner city, was served with a Garda Information Message - also known as a GIM form - after detectives received information that he was under threat from the Hutch mob.

Gardaí at Bridgeview halting site, Wheatfield. Photo: Tony Gavin

This individual was the target of a plot in which his name was scrawled in graffiti on an inner-city wall less than two weeks ago to draw him out for an assassination bid. However, the plot was foiled after two firearms to be used in the hit were seized by members of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) on January 12 in a secret operation.

Nathan, who was jailed last year, was talking to the two men who had driven to the Bridgeview Halting Site near Wheatfield Prison with Derek on Saturday when the shots rang out just before 3pm. Nathan (24) is understood to have "gone mental" following the brutal execution of brother Derek (27), who was blasted a number of times in the head and body. Senior investigators believe Derek drove to the halting site with his two associates to throw a parcel of drugs over the prison wall.

Nathan - nicknamed 'Harry' - is considered to be one of the most dangerous armed robbers in the capital, and managed to evade any serious prison term for the majority of his life. However, his luck ran out last year when he was extradited from the UK to face a number of charges in Ireland related to driving a stolen vehicle and armed robbery. One of the cases related to a city centre car chase on Christmas Eve 2015, when he was spotted in a stolen car in the Ballsbridge area.

Despite managing to flee the scene, the vehicle was later found to contain the thug's DNA as well as a knife and a canister of petrol were recovered. He subsequently received a two-year jail term. Over a week later, he received a five-year jail term for his role in the armed robbery of a Spar shop in north Dublin. Nathan - who is a nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch - was placed on the protection landing with his associates due to an ongoing threat from the Kinahan cartel.

