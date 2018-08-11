A TEENAGE woman was shot in the knee as she walked through a housing estate in a northside suburb.

'No longer are guns reserved for high-ranking criminals' - innocent woman (19) shot in latest feud incident

Gardai in Ballymun are investigating the latest violence in a local feud that is threatening to spiral out of control.

The gun attack happened when the woman was walking at Shangan Green at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where medics informed gardai what had happened.

It is understood the innocent woman knows people involved in the vicious Ballymun feud but has no connection with it herself.

Last month, Independent.ie revealed that two botched shootings in Ballymun in the space of less than 50 minutes on July 25 were linked.

A man who was shot in the leg was not the intended target of the hit, and a house that was targeted 50 minutes later in retaliation was also not the intended target of the gunman.

BLASTED

In the first incident, a 34-year-old local man was blasted with a shotgun at Shangan Green.

Fianna Fail councillor Paul McAuliffe said gun crime in Ballymun was out of control.

“My first reaction to this latest shooting was, ‘Here we go again’,” he told Independent.ie. “It was only a few weeks ago that we had a double shooting over what seemed to be a tit-for-tat dispute.

“These recent crimes tend to be over very minor grievances.

“There now seems to be more guns in the area, which is very worrying.

“Such is their availability that arguments are often settled with the use of firearms.

“No longer are guns reserved for high-ranking criminals.”

