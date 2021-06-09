‘No doubt’ that Irish criminals will be affected by AN0M global sting - expert 

There is “no doubt” that Irish criminals will be affected by the AN0M global sting, Micheal O’Sullivan, chief executive of the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (Maoc) said.

The largest sting in history, Operation Trojan Shield, saw 800 people suspected of drugs and arms trafficking be arrested yesterday across 16 different countries.

The coordinated raids in Europe, Australia and the Americas followed a two-year operation in which the FBI and the Australian Federal Police deliberately distributed encrypted telephones to organised crime groups in order to track their movements.

In Ireland, no one has been arrested or anywhere raided as part of the investigation.

While some Irish crime organisations are believed to have used the compromised AN0M network, it is understood that it has not been as popular with criminal networks here as other secret encrypted platforms.

However, Mr O’Sullivan said he has no doubt that Irish criminals will be affected by the global sting in one way or another.

"Unfortunately, for the Irish, some of the biggest organised crime groups in Europe contain and are managed by Irish criminals,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"So, some of the really big ones are very much senior management team. I’ve no doubt that in one way or another it will affect if not them personally their operations or their employees or people who work with them that supply them with cash or drugs.

"It will affect them.”

The former assistant commissioner said it's a “huge blow” to criminals and gone are the days where a criminal group doesn’t work on multinational operations.

"It provides a devastating blow once their communication system is gone, the fall out from it is enormous,” he said.

"The number of arrests that will affect cascades down through the entire criminal network where evidence is obtained of peoples drug smuggling and other criminal activities and then it leads to further arrests and eventually leads to the dismantling and disrupting of organised crime, it’s a huge blow to them.”

An anonymous informant - a former drug trafficker who had distributed both apps to criminals - offered investigators a design for a next-generation system, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent and first published by Vice News.

Rather than wait for criminals to fill the niche, the FBI entered the market themselves.

In 2018, its agents met counterparts from Australia, one of the most popular markets for Phantom Secure.

Together, they developed a messaging app called ANOM. It resembled WhatsApp, but could only be used on specially hard-encrypted smartphones that carried no call capability, GPS, email or other apps.