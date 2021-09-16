No children in Ireland identified as victims as Irishman Eric Eoin Marques jailed for 27 years in US over abuse imagery

No children in Ireland have been identified as victims of Eric Eoin Marques - the Dubliner who has been described by FBI as the “world’s largest facilitator of child sex abuse imagery”.

The 36-year-old, who is a dual citizen of the US and Ireland, was jailed yesterday and will serve a 27-year sentence in a US federal jail for conspiring to advertise child abuse material.

As part of his plea deal, Marques will return to Ireland immediately after completing his sentencing.

When he returns to Ireland he will be managed as a high-risk sex offender.

Detective chief superintendent Declan Daly of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said today that no children in Ireland have been identified as victims of Marques.

"There’s a significant number of children who have been identified by the FBI in relation to activities and they have all been contacted and they will get the services that are necessary for them,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“There are no children identified in Ireland that were abused by Marques’ activities.”

Detective Daly said the ability to sentence Marques was down to global police cooperation.

"Everyone who engages in any online activity leaves a footprint, we identify that, where they are located, and we’re dogged in our determination to identify those people who live in Ireland,” he said.

“There’s a very strong police co-operation around the world for child abuse offences and in An Garda Síochána we work particularly closely with the FBI homeland security, Europol and Interpol to identify victims who target children.

“The investigation into these activities was considerable and it shows the level of police cooperation involved in these cases.”

Detective Daly said Marques’ sentencing should serve as a deterrent to those who engage in child abuse crimes.

"It should serve as a deterrent because I’d say Marques believed that gardai were too busy or that the US police authorities were unlikely to go after him but he was wrong in that belief,” he said.

"And anybody else who is involved in the exploitation of children will also be wrong if they believe external borders will protect them.”

He added that child abuse imagery “is not a victimless crime” and it is on par with those who physically abuse children.

"There is a common misconception that people involved in child abuse imagery aren’t physically and actively abusing the children and that isn’t correct,” Detective Daly said.

“Child abuse imagery is based on supply and demand and in response to demand a child somewhere in the world is sexually abused.”