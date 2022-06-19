Gardaí have yet to make any arrests over the firebombing of a south Dublin pub with patrons inside this weekend.

The force have made an appeal for information about what was described as an incident of criminal damage involving the use of a petrol bomb.

The shocking incident took place in the Lough Inn Pub, in Loughlinstown, in the early hours of Saturday morning with a large group of customers, including a hen party, inside.

Nobody was injured in the incident but fire damage was done to the public house. A video of the aftermath of the incident is circulating on social media.

It is understood that a man walked into the pub and threw the petrol bomb in the vicinity of the bar before fleeing. Gardaí were called and an investigation is now underway.

A security source told Indpependent.ie that it was “miraculous” no-one was injured in the "reckless and indiscriminate attack".

Read More

A DJ playing at the pub posted on social media about the incident, saying: “Gigging away, happy in Loughlinstown, a big hen night on. Some guy runs in and throws a petrol bomb at the bar. Place was in flames, smoke and screams. Barman got it out eventually with a fire extinguisher. Pub was full of people.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a petrol bomb was thrown inside the premises causing damage to the interior of the property. The suspected offender immediately fled the scene.

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are continuing.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was on Loughlinstown Drive and surrounding areas between 11.30pm on Friday night and 12.30am on Saturday morning and who noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact Gardaí.

Any road users who were in the area at the time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station on 01 666 5900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.