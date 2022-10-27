The mother of murdered Wexford student Nicola Furlong said she is dreading the imminent release of her daughter’s killer in Japan.

In an interview broadcast on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Thursday evening, Angela Furlong says: " We were counting days without Nic and now he's counting days till his freedom when he gets on with his life and we still have to carry this burden every single day."

Nicola (21) had been studying at a university north of Tokyo on a one-year DCU study abroad programme when she was strangled by American musician Richard Hinds in 2012.

She took a train to Tokyo to go to a concert with her friend on October 23 as her studies were about to come to an end and was looking forward to returning home to Ireland, according to her mother.

"She had texted me to say that she was getting ready to go to the concert. She was really excited about it. In 10 more weeks, she'd be home to us. She was so full of life and loved life. She was just so bubbly. She just drew people to her, you know, she was so happy, happy go lucky little girl.”

Nicola and her friend encountered Richard Hinds and his friend, James Blackston, after the concert, when they asked for directions. Hinds and Blackston were in Japan working with a touring musician. The two men showed Nicola and her friend the way to the Shibuya district. They later drank and danced with them at the Scramble Café and Bar.

Now Mrs Furlong questions what might have happened if she didn’t go to the concert. "What if she didn't meet those boys? And then there's the why, why Nicola, why that night? Why? [We'll] never get answers?"

Nicola’s friend told a Tokyo court that she lost consciousness in the bar soon after drinking a shot of Tequila that James Blackston gave to her. The men then took the women in a taxi. The taxi’s CCTV recorded the men speaking excitedly about what they planned to do sexually to the women. Blackston’s defence lawyer, Tsutomu Nakamura, described the CCTV images to RTÉ Prime Time in 2013, just ahead of Richard Hind’s trial.

Mr Nakamura said: “We can see the four person two guys and two girls and the two girls were clearly unconscious".

Mr Nakamura said they were "touching one girl's private parts".

The women were carried from the taxi into the hotel. Each man brought each girl to the hotel entrance. The two girls were unconscious. A hotel staff member brought out wheelchairs and the girls were in the wheelchairs from the lobby to the hotel rooms, Mr Nakamura said.

Mrs Furlong described how difficult it was viewing the footage.

"We saw the video footage, they showed it to us at the trial. It was awful. She couldn't stand, to put two girls into wheelchairs. That's some sort of sick mind that would do that. Horrendous,” she said.

James Blackston, meanwhile, brought Nicola’s friend to his room. He was later jailed for sexually assaulting her and for a separate sexual assault weeks earlier on another woman who also said she lost consciousness after he gave her a drink.

On May 24, 2012, at 4.11am police were called by hotel staff after noise was heard from Richard Hind's hotel room. Ms Furlong was found unconscious. The trial of Hinds would later hear medical evidence that he had strangled her for several minutes and she died painfully.

Angela Furlong was at work in Wexford when she heard the news that the eldest of her three daughters was dead.

"I just fell to the ground,” she said.

"There was a noise came out of me, it wasn't human. It was just a shock. It was horrendous. I'll never forget that morning, at that time we didn't know the circumstances surrounding it. When you hear of an accident you automatically think of a road traffic accident, and I was trying to think, was she on her bike? I then had to go up to Gorey and tell my parents that Nicola was gone. We didn't know that the circumstances for about two days."

As well as Nicola’s father, Andrew, and sister Andrea, Angela Furlong went to Japan to be there for the trial and “to make sure there were no traces of Nicola left in Tokyo. The clothes she wore the night she was murdered. I have those at home. The only thing that's missing is her shoe. There was one shoe in Tokyo belonging to Nicola and that is it. Everything else, all trace of Nicola is gone from Tokyo, back home with us, where she should be."

Hinds, who was 19 when he murdered Nicola, was sentenced as a juvenile to five to ten years in jail with labour because the age of majority is 20 in Japan.

Having shown no remorse for his crime, he served the full sentence and will be released within the next 23 days.

"The fact that he showed no remorse. He's just a horrible, nasty person to do that to a little girl. The day he walked past me in court, when he had been sentenced, he had to count 10 years,” Ms Furlong said.

