‘Nicest fella ever’ – tributes paid to ‘friendly’ hotel chef who died after altercation in Dublin city

James Kailedzi, who was originally from Malawi and worked at a well-known hotel in the capital, passed away at home as a result of injuries sustained during the incident last Friday.

James Kailedzi. Photo: GoFundMe. Expand

James Kailedzi. Photo: GoFundMe.

Maeve McTaggart

Tributes have been paid to a “friendly” hotel chef who died following an altercation in Dublin city centre.

