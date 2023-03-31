‘Nicest fella ever’ – tributes paid to ‘friendly’ hotel chef who died after altercation in Dublin city

Tributes have been paid to a “friendly” hotel chef who died following an altercation in Dublin city centre.

James Kailedzi, who was originally from Malawi and worked at a well-known hotel in the capital, passed away at home as a result of injuries sustained during the incident last Friday.

He is described as the “beloved son” of Grace and Odilo who will be “sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers Timothy and Charles (CJ), sister Liz, loving son Caleb, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for James, who has been described as always “friendly.”

“Rest in peace James nicest fella ever,” one mourner wrote. “Doesn’t pass you without saying hello.”

“Wishing his family peace, comfort and courage during this time of sorrow,” another said.

One mourner wrote: “James was always humble and friendly… rest in peace! Legend.”

Another added: “I've only known you a couple months in work but you spoke so lovingly for your son, rest in peace.”

His body will be repatriated to Malawi, the Association of Malawians in Ireland have shared.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the process, so James can be “accorded a proper send off by his family and loved ones.”

“I therefore, on behalf of the family and the Malawian Community in Ireland appeal to all friends and well wishers to help us with all funeral processes which includes body repatriation to Malawi,” the organiser said.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who were in the Coppinger Row/South William Street areas in the early hours of March 24.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday 24th March 2023 in the Dublin 2 area.

“Any persons who may have been in the Coppinger Row/ South William Street areas between 1:15am and 2:30am and witnessed an altercation between a number of males are asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

"One of these males (aged in his early 30s) later passed away, at his residence, as a result of injuries sustained.”

Two men were arrested in relation to the incident and have since been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

"Any persons travelling in the Coppinger Row/William Street areas between 1:15am and 2:30am who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the garda spokesperson added.

"Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”