New laws to target crimes motivated by racism and homophobia

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was prioritisng a new law to make it illegal to share an intimate image of someone without their consent. Photo: Julien Behal

Specific offences taking into account racial or homophobic elements to crimes are to be introduced under new laws to tackle hate speech and hate crime.

The move is likely to lead to stiffer penalties for offences such as assault, criminal damage and public order breaches where hatred is an aggravating factor.

It was signalled by Justice Minister Helen McEntee after the publication of a report on a public consultation held by her department.

At present, physical attacks where the motive is racial or homophobic are only prosecuted as assaults.

“But this legislation, if it develops as is being suggested or proposed, would allow for a prosecution on the basis someone was assaulted because they were gay or because they came from a particular ethnic background,” said Ms McEntee.

Although judges can already take a hate motive into account when sentencing, the report said there were arguments in favour of creating specific offences to deal with hate crimes.

Firstly, the hate aspect would be contained in the formal record of conviction and sentencing, which is generally not the case at present.

The true nature of the offence would be recorded and investigated from the outset and the hate element would not be “lost”.

Secondly, it would allow for the evidence of the hate element to be presented to the court and be fairly assessed.

Thirdly, the hate motivation can be taken into account in making decisions about managing offenders during their sentence or after release back into the community on parole.

Ms McEntee said it was her intention to put draft legislation before Cabinet by Easter.

The minister said the legislation was not about preventing free speech but finding an effective way to deal with hate crimes.

The proposals come following a public consultation which involved consideration of over 3,600 submissions and discussions with civil society and community groups, academics and experts.

Dr Gráinne Healy, an independent consultant who facilitated workshops with various groups, said: “The impacts were truly horrifying, from humiliation and intimidation to a loss of identity and a sense of normalisation of hate speech, racism and intolerance.”

A lack of effective measures to deal with hate crime has long been considered a weakness in Ireland’s criminal justice system.

There is currently no specific legislation to deal with hate crime, while there have only been around 50 prosecutions and few convictions under the 1989 Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act as the bar to prove the offence is very high.

The 1989 Act does not deal with any forms of hate speech other than incitement. It does not prohibit, for example, hate speech which is a direct attack on a person, or hate speech where there is no-one present who might be incited by the perpetrator.

It also does not prohibit actions stirring up hatred against an individual, only a group.

The report concluded the 1989 Act was not effective and should be replaced by a single piece of legislation to deal with both incitement to hatred and hate crime.

It recommended the definition of ethnicity in the new legislation should explicitly include membership of the Travelling Community.

The report said the new laws should prohibit deliberately or recklessly inciting hatred against a person or group of people due to their association with a protected characteristic, and the displaying or distribution of material inciting hatred

But is also argued there should be robust safeguards in any new laws to protect freedom of expression, such as protections for reasonable and genuine contributions to literary, artistic, political, scientific or academic discourse, and fair and accurate reporting.

The report argued that while the threshold for a prosecution of criminal incitement to hatred should be high, it should not be necessary to show that anyone was actually influenced by the incitement or persuaded to act upon it.

A further recommendation, of relevance to the conduct of social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, was that a company accused of displaying or distributing hateful material should be able to defend itself by showing that it has reasonable measures in place to prevent dissemination of the material, was complying with those measures at the time and was unaware and had no reason to suspect that this particular content was inciteful.

