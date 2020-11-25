New law could ban sending of unsolicited intimate images

Sending unsolicited intimate images could be criminalised under a new law.

A number of cross-party TDs have backed plans to make it an offence to send explicit, graphic and intimate images to someone without their consent.

The proposed law would see a seven-year prison sentence for anyone caught sharing intimate images without consent and with intent to cause harm.

It comes after it emerged that tens of thousands of intimate and sexual images were shared on the internet.

The megafiles were reported to include many pictures of Irish women. It prompted widespread calls to fast-track plans to criminalise sharing images without consent.

Campaigners also called on politicians to also criminalise sending intimate images to someone without their consent. Major social networks now hide or pixelate unsolicited images sent from unknown accounts due to the prevalence of the problem.

A number of TDs on the Oireachtas justice committee have confirmed to the Irish Independent that they will be backing plans to amend the upcoming legislation to also criminalise sending graphic images to someone without their consent.

Martin Kenny, the Sinn Féin TD, said he will be tabling an amendment which would make it a sexual offence to intentionally share a sexual image “without the consent of the recipient for the purpose of sexual gratification, or humiliating, distressing or alarming the victim”.

Thomas Pringle, Independent TD and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Fine Gael TD, also said they would be in favour of such a law.

Ms Carroll MacNeill told the Dáil last week that she was “very familiar” with a case where social media and phone companies were taking between two and six months to respond to requests for information from gardaí in cases where someone had been sending unwanted intimate images as a form of harassment.

Cabinet this week approved a law which would make it an offence to share someone’s image without their consent. Fine Gale senator Barry Ward said he believed the Government should also consider a law that would give women copyright over their images in order to force social networks to remove them faster.

Irish Independent