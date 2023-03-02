New IRA still main suspect in PSNI officer John Caldwell shooting, chief constable says

The PSNI has said the New IRA is still the main suspect in the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

It comes as a number of people with criminal connections were arrested in connection with the investigation into the shooting last Wednesday.

Mr Caldwell was shot as he was packing equipment into his car at a sports complex in Omagh, where he had been coaching the Beragh Swifts U15 football team.

His young son witnessed the attack.

Four of the original six suspects were released this week, while two suspects remain in custody and two others have been arrested.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man in Belfast on Wednesday.

Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Two other men, aged 47 and 71, remain in police custody.

On Tuesday, the four men arrested immediately after the attack and who had been questioned were released by police.

At a Policing Board meeting today, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he wanted to thank board members, politicians and the public for their support after the attack on Mr Caldwell.

“I have been out myself three times to Omagh to see first-hand what is going on,” he said.

Adding that there was a “determination of colleagues” to bring the gunmen to justice, Mr Byrne said: “We are pushing ahead as quickly as we can.”

In relation to the condition of Mr Caldwell, who was shot four times in the attack, the Chief Constable said: “He remains critical in hospital, but he is in good care and we are ensuring his wife and son have every possible support from the organisation.”

Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly asked about speculation around the suspects, with reports that some of the suspects are from the Protestant community.

“There have been some reports [that] the people who have been arrested are from the nationalist/republican part of our community, and also the unionist/loyalist, and it is somewhat confusing in terms of that,” said Mr Kelly.

Expand Close Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “We know there is some speculation about the motivation of the shooting incident because of the community background of some of the people who have been arrested.

“The individuals who people are speculating about are involved in criminality. They have quite strong and long associations with dissident republicans, namely the New IRA.

“We are very clear that this is still assessed as an attack carried out by the New IRA and that’s where the primary focus of the investigation is at this point.”

He added that it was not related to “some of the other speculation that we have seen”.

Mr Kelly asked, in terms of the new arrests, if there was a loyalist connection to the investigation.

ACC McEwan said: “We shouldn’t get confused with titles like ‘loyalism’. These are people who are involved in criminality.

“They have strong links to members of the New IRA — long-standing links. They have been arrested because we suspect they have been involved in this.

“And we still asses that this was an attack carried out by the New IRA, who have very explicitly stated that they wish to carry out attacks on police officers. John has been the target on this occasion.”

The New IRA claimed the attack via a statement that was posted on a wall in the Creggan area of Derry.

Asked about the budget pressures on the PSNI and how that would impact the force’s ability to respond to attacks, DCC Mark Hamilton said: “There are so many layers now to the budget.

“In early times, we worked on a figure of 30% of the main grant being consumed by the threat-level context that we police in Northern Ireland.

“This would include the minimum numbers we have on duty.

“The actual cost of policing the residual terrorist threat in Northern Ireland is wrapped into all of the budgets.”

He added that the budget for policing the security threat is around £60m a year.

UUP Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt asked a question about the threat of loyalist violence.

“I do not stand in solidarity with the UVF thugs who have threatened to wreck the place if they don’t get what they want,” he said.

Mr Nesbitt asked if the PSNI was properly resourced to deal with a threat issued by a UVF source at the weekend, who threatened to “burn the place down” if there was not a resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol issue.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “Yes, we do have the resources if we go to a different place in terms of protest or, God forbid, disorder.

“But, at the moment, we aren’t picking up any sort of chatter or any planning that would cause us any concern or reaction in the way that’s been reported.

“We are actively monitoring as best we can… Suffice to say, at the moment things remain calm.”