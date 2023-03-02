| 7°C Dublin

Close

New IRA still main suspect in PSNI officer John Caldwell shooting, chief constable says

Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton during Thursday's Policing Board meeting (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire) Expand
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye) Expand

Close

Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton during Thursday's Policing Board meeting (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton during Thursday's Policing Board meeting (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

/

Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton during Thursday's Policing Board meeting (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

The PSNI has said the New IRA is still the main suspect in the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

It comes as a number of people with criminal connections were arrested in connection with the investigation into the shooting last Wednesday.

Most Watched

Privacy