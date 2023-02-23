New IRA powerbase just 20 miles away so why didn’t intelligence flag possible attack?

The attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell — in front of parents and children at a football coaching session — is a reminder that the dissident threat, while reduced, remains very real.

Mr Caldwell is the most high-ranking officer targeted since the Good Friday Agreement.

The senior detective was approached by two masked gunmen who took aim and fired at him as he was packing away equipment at the end of the weekly football training session.

Police said he was putting footballs in the boot of his car, accompanied by his son.

It was a routine that he had carried out often and one that no one would have thought could have placed him in any danger.

The attack happened in Omagh, the town devastated by a Real IRA bomb in August 1998 that claimed the lives of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. It was the single-worst atrocity of the Troubles.

But 25 years on, the town is not considered a hotbed of dissident activity.

Derry and Belfast have been the scene of the majority of attacks carried out by the remaining armed groups.

They have operated mainly by planting undercar bombs or using improvised explosive devices.

It was 2017 when the last police officer was injured in a shooting incident. That took place on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast when a uniformed officer suffered serious hand injuries when a New IRA gunman opened fire from nearby waste ground.

Constable Ronan Kerr (25) died in a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh in April 2011.

Prison officer David Black was shot dead in November 2012 when a car drove alongside him on the motorway and a gunman opened fire.

In 2016, another prison officer, Adrian Ismay (52), died in hospital after he was injured in an explosion near his home at Hillsborough Drive in east Belfast.

The New IRA admitted carrying out the attack and Christopher Robinson, from Aspen Walk in Dunmurry, was given a minimum jail term of 22 years after being convicted.

These examples show that while attacks have happened in the past, incidents of this nature are rare and sporadic.

While there are those willing to plant a bomb in the dead of night, approaching a victim in a crowded sports ground and shooting him in such a manner limits the potential suspects to just a handful of people capable of such brutal and callous actions.

This morning, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said the “primary focus” of the police investigation is on violent dissident republicans.

“There is a primary focus as well on the New IRA,” he said.

“The investigation is at an early stage. We are keeping an open mind.”

If this was the work of the New IRA, whose closest powerbase is in the Strabane area — some 20 miles away from the scene of the shooting — there will be questions over why intelligence didn’t flag up the possibility of such an attack being planned.

Dissident republicans, if they are responsible, will be keen to “claim” the attack for propaganda purposes in the coming days.

And if that does happen it will also raise questions about the threat level in Northern Ireland, which was lowered by the Home Office last year from severe (an attack is highly likely) to substantial (an attack is likely).

At the time, then-Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: “This is the first time the threat level in Northern Ireland has changed since 2010 and shows the significant progress that Northern Ireland has made, and continues to make, towards a more peaceful, more prosperous and safer society.”

Progress has been made, but the shooting of John Caldwell highlights that the threat remains ever-present.