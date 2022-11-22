| 3.3°C Dublin

Allison Morris

New IRA may be an organisation in its death throes but group is desperate to retain some relevance

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on yesterday. Photo by Kevin Scott Expand
The reckless actions of the New IRA and the damage it causes to the ongoing Irish unity project is starting to raise eyebrows in republican circles.

A device left close to a police station in Derry yesterday was an elaborate hoax.

