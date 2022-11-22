New IRA may be an organisation in its death throes but group is desperate to retain some relevance

The reckless actions of the New IRA and the damage it causes to the ongoing Irish unity project is starting to raise eyebrows in republican circles.

A device left close to a police station in Derry yesterday was an elaborate hoax.

The driver, who was forced to take the bomb to the area around the police station, would have had no way of knowing it was a hoax and no doubt suffered mental anguish as a result.

It is a tactic used most recently by the UVF when the organisation forced an electrician to drive an elaborate hoax to a peacebuilding event in north Belfast attended by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The use of proxy bombs turns away even ardent republican sympathisers.

For the New IRA to continue to operate, even in its current weakened state, it needs at least some community support.

Forcing a local delivery driver to move what he had every reason to believe was a viable bomb will just add to the growing isolation of the organisation.

The organisation were all but wiped out after being infiltrated by MI5 agent Dennis McFadden for over a decade. However, it still retains a foothold in the north-west and specifically in the Creggan area of Derry.

The alleged leader of the organisation in the city has surrounded himself with a loyal group of younger recruits. But they lack experience and capability.

There are more than 15 alleged members of the organisation based in Derry currently facing charges. The alleged overall leadership remain behind bars facing a raft of terror charges.

Those who have been bailed remain under strict conditions, tags and curfews, and are under almost constant surveillance.

Two of those charged, Paddy McDaid and Joe Barr, publicly disavowed violence prior to being released on bail and have cut ties with members of Saoradh, despite having been once active members.

Able to mount only sporadic attacks, the organisation appears to have no real long-term political strategy.

Once able to attract a sizable crowd to its annual conference, the event held in a bar in Newry earlier this month was reduced to double figures.

The organisation’s office in north Belfast was forced to close due to a lack of support.

With republicans convinced that a border poll will take place in the next five to 10 years, there is scepticism as to why the New IRA still exists and what agenda it is now following, its ‘campaign’ now reduced to mimicking the tactics of the hard-line loyalists.

Despite the reduced threat level, the organisation remains under continued surveillance by various branches of the security forces. Other than retaining small pockets of power in the city, there seems to be no real plans or direction in a group that has been taken apart from the top down.

The organisation will be desperate to try and retain relevance — and that could mean further small attacks in the future.

But most observers are of the informed opinion that we are now witnessing an organisation in the death throes.