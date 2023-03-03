New IRA and loyalist drug gang planned DCI Caldwell shooting

The attempted murder of a senior police officer was jointly planned and carried out by members of the New IRA and a drug-dealing loyalist gang.

The gang provided the weapons used in the attack, which was months in the planning, and targeting information on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Four men remain in custody in connection with the shooting. Ten shots were fired at Mr Caldwell, with four hitting him in the torso.

He was loading equipment into the boot of his car following a coaching session with Beragh Swifts under-15s when two gunmen approached him.

Eyewitnesses said he shouted “run” at his young son, who was with him at the time, before attempting to flee, with most of the shots hitting him in the back.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the shooting so far.

Four are well-known dissident republicans from Co Tyrone and the Belfast area.

The other four are from the Protestant community, although they have long-standing connections to members of the dissident group.

At least one has former loyalist paramilitary links.

Another is related to a senior dissident republican through marriage.

The suspects are known to have had dealings with the breakaway New IRA going back many years.

Detectives believe they acted in a joint enterprise with the terror gang and supplied guns used in past attacks.

Forensics officers at the scene of the attempted murder (Pic: Pacemaker)

Forensics officers at the scene of the attempted murder (Pic: Pacemaker)

In the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell, they provided targeting information and at least one of the handguns used in the shooting.

The PSNI said: “At this stage, we aren’t in a position to comment further on the specifics of the weapons used.”

The two gunmen responsible for shooting DCI Caldwell were members of the New IRA.

However, neither had been involved in a shooting such as the Omagh attack before.

Their inexperience is thought to have saved Mr Caldwell’s life, with the majority of shots missing him as he tried to run away.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the car used by the gunmen was bought at auction in Ballyclare.

The auction takes place every Wednesday, with one of the gang buying the car on February 8 and paying for it in cash.

The blue Ford Fiesta was then driven along the M2 to Belfast, where it was stored somewhere in the Ardoyne area until the day before the attack.

It was then seen being driven to Coalisland, by which point it had been fitted with false plates.

The Fiesta, registration number MGZ 6242 was fitted with the false plates FRZ 8414.

CCTV footage from after the attack shows the car leaving a sports complex and turning left on to the Killyclogher Road.

It then travels past Glendale Service Station and onto the Racolpa Road, where the gunmen set it on fire.

More than a dozen searches have been carried out by detectives investigating the shooting.

One of those took place in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

Police were searching for a man who had lived at a property until recently and is known to have New IRA connections.

The 57-year-old was later arrested at another address in Belfast, and a 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh.

Both were detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Two other men, aged 47 and 71, remain in police custody.

Four men, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45, who were arrested and questioned after the attack were released on Tuesday.

The getaway car used by the gunmen in flames

The getaway car used by the gunmen in flames

The Terrorism Act allows the police to hold suspects for up to 14 days without charge if regular extensions are applied for.

It does not allow suspects to be released on bail pending further investigation.

While the four men arrested were freed unconditionally due to there being no bail available under terrorism legislation, they remain suspects.

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly asked yesterday’s meeting of the Policing Board about claims of loyalist involvement in the attempted murder.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan replied: “We know there is some speculation about the motivation of the shooting because of the community background of some of the people who have been arrested.

“The individuals who people are speculating about are involved in criminality.

“They have strong and long associations with dissident republicans — namely, the New IRA.”

“We shouldn’t get confused with titles like ‘loyalism’. These are people who are involved in criminality.”

A typed message claiming to be from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for the attack appeared on a wall in Derry on Saturday night.

It was signed “T O’Neill” – a name previously used by the dissident terrorist group.

Photo issued by the PSNI of a Ford Fiesta similar to the one used in the shooting

Photo issued by the PSNI of a Ford Fiesta similar to the one used in the shooting

The message said: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior crown force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone, with other armed volunteers giving cover. All volunteers returned safely to base.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of crown force personnel.

“We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day. One of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O’Neill.”

While this is the first time the New IRA has claimed an attack in this manner, members have been privately boasting they carried out the ‘spectacular’.

The attack came after the security threat was lowered last year following a lull in activity by the group. The dissidents were targeted by MI5 in August 2020, with a bugging and sting operation leading to the arrest of the gang’s alleged leadership.

It is believed that MI5 gave no indication an attack on a PSNI officer was being planned, with police also shocked at the “up close and personal” nature of the attempted murder.

Mr Caldwell was not carrying his personal protection weapon at the time.

He took the coaching session most weeks, with no indication that he was under any threat despite his high profile.

He previously led investigations into dissident republicans and serious criminality involving organised crime gangs.



