| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘New INLA’ boss Gerard Mackin to serve time with Kinahan allies instead of dissidents

Other members of the Kinahan cartel in the prison include the likes of ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson, Peadar Keating and David Duffy

Gerard Mackin (left) with gangster Johnny Keogh Expand
Gerard Mackin was deemed too unstable to lead INLA Expand

Close

Gerard Mackin (left) with gangster Johnny Keogh

Gerard Mackin (left) with gangster Johnny Keogh

Gerard Mackin was deemed too unstable to lead INLA

Gerard Mackin was deemed too unstable to lead INLA

/

Gerard Mackin (left) with gangster Johnny Keogh

Eamon Dillon

Paramilitary hard man Gerard Mackin will serve his time rubbing shoulders with the gangland criminals he chose to work for.

The Belfast native, who this week pleaded guilty to money-laundering, once had ambitions to head up his own dissident republican organisation.

Most Watched

Privacy