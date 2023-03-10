| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

New garda station opens on Dublin’s O’Connell Street...but will close at 2am

cc Expand

Close

cc

cc

cc

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

The championed new Garda station at the heart of Dublin city centre aimed at cracking down on anti-social behaviour will close at 2am.

This is despite most late night bars and clubs in that area closing at around that time

Most Watched

Privacy