New CSO crime stats reveal Dublin is the worst area per capita in the country for thefts

New statistics from the CSO show that the capital has the worst rates per capita in the country for theft and related offences in 2019.

The recorded crime rate for burglary and related offences was more than twice as high in the Dublin Metropolitan area, which had a figure of 560.5 incidents per 100,000 people than outside Dublin Metropolitan, which had 255.1 incidents per 100,000 people.

However, records of theft and related offences in the Dublin Metropolitan area had a rate of 2,685.8 incidents per 100,000 people, which was more than three times the rate outside Dublin Metropolitan area, which has a rate of 881.6.

The CSO Recorded Crime Detection 2019 report states that as Dublin is the capital city and has the largest urban centre, it is “significantly more urban in character than other regions”.

The city also sees “significant numbers” of non-residents coming in during the daytime for work, public and retail services or tourism and at night.

“These characteristics should be considered in the analysis,” the report states.

“Similar to last year’s findings, the rates of incidence of crimes for many crime types were higher in Dublin than outside Dublin, while detection rates were lower in Dublin than outside Dublin,” said statistician Sam Scriven.

The report also shows that sexual offences had the lowest detection rate of 12pc.

“The detection rate for Group 02 (Sexual offences) reported in 2018 rose from just over one in ten (11pc) when measured a year ago to closer to one in five (18.7pc) based on the latest available data,” said Mr Scriven.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that further work in this area is required.

"It is not easy to make direct comparisons in this area with other jurisdictions, but our detection rates for sexual offences are broadly in line with international norms,” said a spokesperson.

They added that a review is currently being carried out of detection rates.

"As part of our work to further improve the detection rate, the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) is currently carrying out a review of detection rates for specific sexual offences.”

The spokesperson said that the force has recently established Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSUs) in every Garda Division as well as rolling out its Investigation Management System “which will make it easier for investigation teams to manage and collate information relating to individual investigations.”

"An Garda Síochána absolutely recognises the importance of an outcome to a victim and confirms that, just because no proceedings commence, this does not mean that the crime did not occur or that the victim was not believed. On the contrary there are many occasions where An Garda Síochána is satisfied that the culprit of the particular crime has been identified,” added the spokesperson.

"We strongly encourage victims of all crime, especially sexual and domestic crime, to report such matters to An Garda Síochána.”

Online Editors