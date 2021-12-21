Net closing on paymaster who funded Lunney kidnap terror

A two year-long garda investigation to unmask the paymaster behind the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney is expected to move up a gear in the new year.

Sources say there are likely to be arrests as the net continues to close in on the anonymous individuals who paid now deceased criminal Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness up to €1m to carry out more than 70 violent incidents.

Following the conviction of the three men involved in the attack on Mr Lunney the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he expects to see others being charged in connection with the campaign against the company directors.

Specialist officers have been involved in a complex probe to uncover the money trail between the paymasters and McGuinness.

Evidence has been gathered in a number of related, low-key searches conducted at premises on both sides of the Border and in the UK since the investigation began.

Despite the convictions, the threat level against Mr Lunney and his QIH co-directors remains high and they are still receiving armed protection.

The directors have said the campaign of intimidation against them will only stop when the mystery conspirators are brought to justice.

Yesterday three men were jailed for abducting and torturing Mr Lunney, in what a judge described as an act of “calculated savagery”.

Alan O’Brien, Darren Redmond and a man known as YZ, were sentenced for their roles in the brutal 2019 attack on the Quinn executive.

YZ, who inflicted most of Mr Lunney’s serious injuries, was jailed for 30 years, O’Brien was given 25 years and Redmond got 15 years in jail, for falsely imprisoning and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney.

Redmond was given an 18-year sentence but three years were suspended.

The three were found guilty last month after a nine-week trial at the non-jury, three-judge Special Criminal Court.

Under court order, YZ cannot currently be named.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt yesterday told the court YZ was a “ringleader”.

The accused, all dressed in grey tracksuits, sat in the dock as the sentences were handed down. Neither YZ nor O’Brien reacted, but Redmond shook his head.

Mr Lunney was not in court for the brief hearing.

O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road and Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, along with YZ (40) had denied the charges.

Luke O’Reilly (68), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was acquitted.

Mr Lunney (52) was kidnapped outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home on September 17, 2019.

He was bundled into the boot of a car and driven to a horsebox in a yard at Drumbrade, Co Cavan, where his captors ordered him to resign, beat and slashed him, broke his leg with a wooden post, carved the company initials QIH into his chest and doused his wounds in bleach.

In a victim impact statement last month, Mr Lunney said the scars and trauma would remain with him and his family for the rest of their lives.

Judge Hunt said YZ had had a close business and personal relationship with “one of the principal organisers” – Cyril McGuinness.

YZ’s criminal record showed a “disregard for the bodily integrity of others”.

O’Brien participated in a “dry-run” journey to Cavan with YZ the day before. On the day of the attack, he drove the BMW that “first intercepted” Mr Lunney outside his home.

He was present while YZ inflicted the most serious assaults on Mr Lunney. O’Brien assaulted him on occasions, identified the need for bleach, and left the container with YZ to obtain it.

Redmond did not participate in the “dry run” to Cavan but acted as a “second assistant” to YZ on the day of attack.

The judge said there was no doubt Redmond assisted in the Drumbrade area where Mr Lunney was imprisoned but data records showed his phone was stationary in the Ballinagh area at other times.

It created a reasonable doubt over his involvement in the abduction aspect of the case which “affects his culpability to a significant degree”. Redmond had assisted YZ in “a lesser capacity”, and was perhaps under his “malign influence”, the judge said.

The violence and intimidation inflicted on Mr Lunney was for the purpose of “terrorising and intimidating others to desist from lawful activities that were not to the taste of Mr McGuinness and whoever else was involved in organising this repulsive enterprise”.

Mr Lunney was dumped in an almost naked and seriously injured condition at another remote location on a “chilly and dark September evening, in effect left for dead".

“Pre-meditated and casual brutality was inflicted on a decent man to serve the ends of serious organised criminals,” the judge said.

Before imposing sentence, he expressed the court’s admiration for Mr Lunney, “the manner in which he comported himself during his ordeal”, the way he gave evidence at the trial and his victim impact statement.

He extended good wishes to his family and also commended the gardaí and PSNI for the detailed investigation.

The court imposed concurrent sentences on each count for each accused.