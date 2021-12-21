| 5.8°C Dublin

Net closing on paymaster who funded Lunney kidnap terror

:: Three men receive between 15 and 30 years for their roles in savage attack

Kevin Lunney. Photo: BBC Spotlight/BBC/PA Wire Expand

Kevin Lunney. Photo: BBC Spotlight/BBC/PA Wire

Andrew Phelan and Paul Williams

A two year-long garda investigation to unmask the paymaster behind the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney is expected to move up a gear in the new year.

Sources say there are likely to be arrests as the net continues to close in on the anonymous individuals who paid now deceased criminal Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness up to €1m to carry out more than 70 violent incidents.

