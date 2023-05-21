Navan schoolboy assault: ‘The gang had a choice and they chose to attack him’ — five ‘co-operate’ with gardaí over brutal assault on boy in Navan
Grand uncles speak of ‘kind’ teenager, as crowds march in protest at assault that has shocked Ireland
Maeve Sheehan
The video reached the boy’s extended family on Monday evening. The teenager was already in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda by then, with concussion, extensive bruising, broken teeth and other injuries. According to one of the boy’s relatives, the video did not lie.