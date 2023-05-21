Navan schoolboy assault: ‘The gang had a choice and they chose to attack him’ — five ‘co-operate’ with gardaí over brutal assault on boy in Navan

Grand uncles speak of ‘kind’ teenager, as crowds march in protest at assault that has shocked Ireland

A Rally Against Hate march through Navan town on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the teenager who was attacked. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The video reached the boy’s extended family on Monday evening. The teenager was already in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda by then, with concussion, extensive bruising, broken teeth and other injuries. According to one of the boy’s relatives, the video did not lie.