Natalie McNally’s parents fear her killer ‘fled over the border’

Parents of Natalie McNally, Noel and Bernie McNally at home with Natalie’s dog River on January 9th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The parents of murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally fear her killer could have fled “over the border”.

The 32-year-old was killed in her home on December 18 and was “so badly beaten” and stabbed, her father struggled to identify her body.

She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her murder.

Speaking to Newstalk, Natalie’s devastated parents Bernadette and Noel said that each day since their daughter’s death has been a “living nightmare”.

“It’s like limbo. One day just rolls into the next,” Bernadette explained.

Expand Close Natalie McNally. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Natalie McNally.

“It just gets harder and harder because we haven’t gotten any answers about why this has happened to her. She’s never coming back.

“This person should be taken off the streets. He doesn’t belong in society like, and it is just a living nightmare”.

Noel added: “It’s a continuing nightmare that this person hasn’t been caught. I know it won’t bring Natalie back, but it would be some comfort if we could take this person off the street.

Nobody has been charged with Natalie’s murder to date.

Police have arrested three men, including Natalie’s “devastated and traumatised” boyfriend and the father of her unborn child.

However, all three were released pending further inquiries.

Natalie's family now fear that her killer has fled Northern Ireland.

“There have been a few arrests, but they’ve been outside the Lurgan area. If they can flee from this area, they could flee to any part of Ireland or even over the border,” Noel said.

Bernadette added: “We worry now, you have to say, ‘my God are they going to get away with this?’ You hear sometimes that does happen.”

“That’s what goes through my mind all the time – that this nightmare will never end.

“I know the nightmare of Natalie dying will never end but the nightmare of him not being caught, we’re afraid it might go on forever.”

Speaking directly to the “monster” who took their daughter from them, the bereaved parents begged Natalie’s killer to “give yourself in”.

“Give yourself up and explain why you have done this to this young girl. You’re breaking our hearts not knowing why you’ve done this,” Noel pleaded.

“We just beg you to give yourself up to the police.

“Or if anyone knows who they are, whether it is a family member of a friend – they shouldn’t be holding loyalty to this person. This is an absolute monster that would do this to an innocent wee girl.

“People that know this person, they don’t know what this person has done to our family and friends.

“They have devastated so many lives. Natalie’s three brothers and all her friends and relations are all devastated about this and heartbroken".

The Crimestoppers charity is offering a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of Natalie’s killer.

Anyone with information can contact the confidential Crimestoppers line on 0800555111.