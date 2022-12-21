Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was “stabbed a number of times” and suffered a “violent death”, a PSNI detective has said as a murder investigation was launched.

Ms McNally was killed at her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on Sunday evening.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “This fatal attack has therefore resulted in a double tragedy, the death of a mother-to-be and her unborn baby.

“Natalie was much loved by her devoted parents and family – and my thoughts are with them at this time. Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

“What should have been a happy time, in the run up to Christmas, has changed to unimaginable heartache and grief.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell also said the investigation into the murder of Natalie was at a “very early stage”.

He said there were no signs of a break-in at her home and Natalie was already dead when police and ambulance crew arrived in the early hours of Tuesday.

When asked if police believed Natalie may have known her killer, Mr Caldwell said that the investigation was at an “early stage”.

He also said social media posts which have circulated online suggesting Natalie may have a connection to a PSNI officer were “not a main line of enquiry”.

The PSNI also appealed to anyone with information which may help the investigation into her death to come forward.

They said they are particularly keen for anyone in the area on the Sunday evening who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

“In particular, I am appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road in Lurgan on the night of Sunday 18 December to get in touch,” added Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell.

Four police units and eight forensic officers attended the scene of Ms McNally’s death in the Silverwood Green area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A man in his 30s was arrested but later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Following her death, tributes were paid to Ms McNally from across the community.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart tweeted: “There are just no words in situations like this. Two lives lost in the most horrific circumstances.

“Keep praying for this family as they deal with all that is unfolding. Anyone with any information please come forward to the police or the confidential hotline.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite wrote: “The last time I got a good chat with Natalie she was heading home with her parents from Belfast Pride. She was so happy and buzzing after having an amazing day.

“Her cat updates and public transit appreciation were so wholesome. I cannot believe this has happened. I’m in disbelief.”

DUP councillor Louise McKinstry said the “entire community of Lurgan was in shock”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” she added.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd echoed those thoughts and said everyone was thinking of the woman’s friends and family.

“Anyone with the slightest piece of information should bring it forward and help police catch this killer,” he said.

“Please contact the PSNI if you believe you have anything which might help bring the perpetrator of this dreadful crime to justice.”