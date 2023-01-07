| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Allison Morris

Natalie McNally murder: PSNI needs to deliver justice and pressure to catch the killer is only building

Allison Morris

Police investigations into the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing Expand
Natalie McNally Expand
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill with Natalie McNally's brothers, (left to right) Declan, Niall and Brendan, during a vigil for women at Stormont earlier this week Expand

Close

Police investigations into the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing

Police investigations into the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing

Natalie McNally

Natalie McNally

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill with Natalie McNally's brothers, (left to right) Declan, Niall and Brendan, during a vigil for women at Stormont earlier this week

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill with Natalie McNally's brothers, (left to right) Declan, Niall and Brendan, during a vigil for women at Stormont earlier this week

/

Police investigations into the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing

It is an investigation involving around 70 officers and has dominated the TV bulletins and newspaper headlines. Yet no one has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally to date.

As the hunt for the ruthless killer who stabbed the pregnant Co Armagh woman to death in her own home intensifies, so too does the pressure on detectives to crack the case.

Most Watched

Privacy