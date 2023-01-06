| 6.4°C Dublin

Natalie McNally murder: How a town is on edge and gripped by fear after a heinous crime

Jessica Rice hears from community that’s still shellshocked by heinous murder of a much-loved woman

Community in fear as Natalie McNally killer remains at large Expand
Jessica Rice

On a grey January afternoon, Lurgan continues to grieve for Natalie McNally.

Almost three weeks have passed since the 32 year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed to death at her home.

