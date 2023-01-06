Natalie McNally murder: How a town is on edge and gripped by fear after a heinous crime

On a grey January afternoon, Lurgan continues to grieve for Natalie McNally.

Almost three weeks have passed since the 32 year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed to death at her home.

But the sense of shock and fear is still apparent.

Yesterday, police said they believe they have the weapon that was used in the killing.

And while many are thankful to see progress in the case, Lurgan remains in the shadow of fear, anger and sorrow.

Lesa McCann owns The Cellar Bar in the town centre. She said the community has been shocked by Natalie’s death.

“It has devastated our community, there has been a shadow around the town, you can just sense it.

“Even when you go walking down the town you can feel it, there is this air around people, they just want something done.”

Ms McCann is horrified such a brutal murder has happened in the town.

“Lurgan is a great town, we all look after each other, we are all good, hardworking people in Lurgan,” she added.

“But just to think that something like this has happened on our doorstep, it’s just shocking, and not least Natalie being such a lovely girl. Since it happened, myself and a few others have given people lifts home because we don’t want women having to walk home or go home alone, even the young fellas, I would look out for them too.”

She also passed on her sympathies to Natalie’s family.

“Our hearts all go out to the family, because the McNally family are lovely. I find even driving past Silverwood, your heart just goes out to them.”

She called for the killer and anyone with any information to come forward.

Ms McCann had a specific plea for information on the person seen carrying a rucksack in grainy CCTV footage released by the PSNI.

“Somebody is bound to know by his walk, by what he is wearing, somebody is bound to know something,” she said.

“It’s just the unknown for the family. I think the parents and the whole family need him to come forward, even for their own mental health, they need him to have a conscience and come forward.

“It’s for the whole of the North. The North is a great country, Lurgan is a great town, they need to find who did this and bring him to justice.

“Even if they need to bring people over from England, people from the gardai… Natalie was just sitting in her house. It’s not acceptable and it needs to stop, there needs to be some sort of justice for her.”

Ms McCann admitted that Natalie’s murder has left her in fear.

“I’m a single woman and it’s scary to think you might not even be safe in your own house, I’ve even started to do things to protect myself, I drive home different ways,” she said.

“I wouldn’t leave the door open. Everything is locked and alarmed, I don’t open the door to anyone.”

The PSNI stressed there is “no evidence” that anyone else is in danger, but Ms McCann believes many women are fearful, and she has seen a decrease in women visiting her bar recently.

“There are no girls unless they are with someone or they know they have a taxi or a lift home, which is good,” she added.

“Girls need to be vigilant, but you can see there is a fear among them, everyone is just a bit more on edge.

“Natalie lived on her own and there are so many girls that live on their own who are now terrified.”

Nick Campbell works in Martin Discount Store in the town centre. He has noticed fewer people visiting the shop and said hearing of Natalie’s death left him shocked.

“When I first heard about it I was like ‘nah, no way, something like that doesn’t happen here’,” he said.

“She was just sitting in her house, minding her own business; she wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Mr Campbell feels that the atmosphere around Lurgan has changed.

“It’s weird, it’s just a bit weird, people are definitely talking about it. You see people walking up the town and they will maybe look over their shoulder or something and you know it’s on their mind,” he said.

He believes that, despite the devastating blow Natalie’s murder has had on the community, Lurgan can overcome the tragedy and her killer will be brought to justice.

“This is a hardened town, the pensioners here have seen some stuff, so we will come through it,” he insisted.

“The only eerie part is, he hasn’t been caught yet, so it was definitely thought out.”

Some of those who spoke to us didn’t want to share their names — indicative of the fear many are experiencing.

One woman described Natalie’s death as shocking.

“I didn’t know her, but I think everyone here is just so shocked and horrified,” she said.

“It’s very sad for the poor girl and her family.”

Another woman said: “It’s scary to think what can happen to someone, I don’t live near where it happened but I don’t think I would feel safe in my home if I did.”

Another explained that Natalie’s murder has made her even more concerned for her loved ones.

“You think about your daughters, your mother, your sister. Are they safe? Could something like this happen to them?

“I think that’s the biggest fear, especially as lots of people live alone, lots of women live alone, they don’t have anyone there with them and they can’t protect themselves from someone like that,” she said.

Carla Lockhart, the local MP, met with the PSNI investigating team yesterday.

She said she’s “mindful of the fear on the streets of Lurgan”.

“I have urged the police to step up visible policing in the area to reassure the public, but in particular women who are understandably nervous that a such a brutal murderer is on the streets,” Ms Lockhart said.

“We need to help bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice.

“My heartfelt appeal to the community is to bring forward any shred of evidence that may help the PSNI in their investigation.”