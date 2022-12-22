Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have released CCTV footage showing the suspect walking out of Silverwood Green, Lurgan on Sunday 18th December at 9.30pm.

The brother of murder victim Natalie McNally has described her as the “life and soul of their family” and said her killer “denied her the opportunity to become a mummy”.

Her uncle also described her as a “gorgeous, kind, generous girl” at an emotional press conference, as her family pleaded for anyone with information on the killing to come forward.

They were speaking as the PSNI released CCTV footage of a key suspect in the case.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was murdered at her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on Sunday evening.

She had been stabbed “a number of times” in what police called a “violent death”.

The PSNI confirmed a 32-year-old man who was being held by police has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Speaking at a press conference in Lurgan on Thursday, Niall McNally said his sister, whom the family affectionately called ‘Nats’, “was the only girl in our family and we treated her like a princess”.

He added: “Yet she was a fiercely independent young woman, working in marketing for Translink, and was passionate about her beliefs and loved her animals and music. We were so proud of her many achievements.

“My mum and dad, Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers, Brendan and Declan, and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

“I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold and to add to our unbearable heartache, we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie's baby – we were all looking forward to welcoming the family's first grandchild and nephew or niece into the world next year.”

His comments come as the PSNI released footage of a man they believe to be in a suspect in the murder of Ms McNally.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “CCTV footage released shows a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then at 9.30pm we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.”

The PSNI would not confirm if it believed the man captured in CCTV footage was the same man arrested on Wednesday and later released on bail, saying it was “pursuing all lines of enquiry”, with the investigation still at an “early stage”.



However, police did say they believed Ms McNally “may have known her killer” due to no signs of a break-in at her home.

Ms McNally’s uncle John McStravick also spoke at the press conference, saying she came from “one of the kindest, most generous, most loving, most caring families that I have ever had the privilege to meet”.

He added: “Natalie was a gorgeous, kind, generous girl who went the extra mile for her friends and family, but also for her pets or any animals.”



Mr Caldwell also confirmed the charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information which may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms McNally’s death.

“I’m keen to highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police. The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder,” he said.

“Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

The death of Ms McNally has shocked Lurgan and prompted an outpouring of tributes.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “There are just no words in situations like this. Two lives lost in the most horrific circumstances.

“Keep praying for this family as they deal with all that is unfolding. Anyone with any information please come forward to the police or the confidential hotline.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite wrote, who knew the victim, said: “I cannot believe this has happened. I’m in disbelief.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd echoed those thoughts and said everyone was thinking of the woman’s friends and family.

“Anyone with the slightest piece of information should bring it forward and help police catch this killer,” he said.

Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson said: “My heart is broken for Natalie McNally’s loved ones who have endured unimaginable pain. They are in my thoughts and prayers at this deeply distressing time.”

Police are investigating 20 murders across Northern Ireland in 2022. Four of the victims are female.

Women’s Aid said: “It’s incredibly difficult to comprehend another woman losing her life here in NI to violence.”