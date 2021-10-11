Nadine Lott killer Daniel Murtagh moved to prison 'protection landing' for fear of attacks from fellow inmates

Daniel Murtagh has been moved to the protection land for fear he'll be attacked by fellow inmates

EVIL killer Daniel Murtagh has been moved to a protection landing in Wheatfield Prison in the wake of his conviction this week for the horrific murder of Nadine Lott.

The murderer, who beat former partner Nadine to death, is locked up on the 8F landing in the jail.

The landing is used to accommodate inmates who would be considered to be at risk of attack from other inmates due to the nature of their crimes.

It has also emerged that prison staff feared Murtagh had accessed a mobile phone while on remand in Cloverhill Prison ahead of his sentence - after a kettle was discovered to have been tampered with in his cell.

Sources said inmates tamper with kettles to get at the wire leading to the light in the kettle switch as this can be used to generate a trickle charge they use to charge mobile phones.

Murtagh was subject to disciplinary processes over the kettle.

Read More

He has been in Wheatfield since last Monday last when he was handed down the mandatory life sentence at the Central Criminal Court for the killing of Ms Lott.

At the hearing, Ms Lott’s mother described the scene at her daughter's apartment, where she had been beaten by her former partner to the point where she was "completely unrecognisable", as one of "total horror".

Claire Lott told the Central Criminal Court that her family are "haunted" by thoughts of her daughter's "terror, fear, panic and cries" during the "prolonged, evil attack" carried out by Daniel Murtagh, a man she described as a "monster".

Referring to the two-week trial which began last July, Mrs Lott said that her family had been "dragged" through it, which has "added fresh grief and new nightmares to the memories we carry every day".

"We now have even more detail, evidence and pictures of the extreme gravity of Nadine's suffering. The callous, coldness and unremorseful evil that forced our beautiful Nadine from us, her family."

Mrs Lott had described to the jury during the trial the moment she found her daughter lying on her back in the kitchen of her apartment, gurgling and gasping for air.

"I couldn't recognise her face, I couldn't recognise it was Nadine," she recalled.

During last week’s sentence hearing, Mrs Lott elaborated on the "total horror" of that night on December 13, 2019, saying: "The total carnage that we entered can and never will be forgotten.

"The house, her beautiful apartment, was the sight of a horror movie.

"Nadine's blood splashed everywhere, broken glass, smashed mirrors, just total horror. When we got to the kitchen the screams of my son and my younger daughter, I will always carry with me."

She continued: "Nadine, my daughter, my baby was beyond recognition, she was gasping, blood pouring from her in so many places that all I could do was lie on the floor with her holding her hand trying to give comfort, comfort that I was there."

In her statement, Mrs Lott said the staff at St Vincent's Hospital had "tried so hard" and "went above and beyond", with "many visibly emotional at what they were seeing and dealing with".

"For people who witness a lot in their daily roles this was testament to the monstrosity and evil Nadine had endured in her final hours," she added.

Nadine died three days later on December 17, which Mrs Lott described as a "nightmare" which "had no ending".

"That same evening Nadine was taken from the hospital to the coroner's morgue, as now my daughter was evidence, my baby was evidence, her little body would be used to help with her case. Nadine's case against a monster for the evil she had endured," she said.

"Life without Nadine is cruel, empty; to have to carry on without her every minute of every day is a struggle.

"The never-ending pain, tangible emptiness, constant flashbacks are now part of an existence for us - Nadine's adoring family.

"We live in a never-ending nightmare that has no waking-up time. We are haunted by Nadine's terror, fear, panic, cries on that night during the prolonged, evil attack," she said.

Describing the stage of her life her daughter was at in the lead up to her murder, Claire said she was at her happiest.

"She loved her life, her apartment, her job, her car and financially she was secure," she said.

"Everything had come together for her. In her own words 'I am actually so happy I don't need anything else'," Mrs Lott said.

"She had goals to increase her working hours, she had also been approached to do some catalogue modelling.

"Life was so exciting, it had so much promise. She was building a solid future for herself," she continued.