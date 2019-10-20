'My ex threatened to kill me and just because I had a narrow escape he got a suspended sentence' - mum speaks out about domestic violence

Lisa Power had to run for her life in June 2017 when her then boyfriend Eddie Farnan launched a terrifying and prolonged attack.

He dragged her by the hair and swung her around, threw her across a room and strangled her as her toddler cried out for her.

When gardaí arrived at the house they found Farnan asleep on a couch.

He refused to get up and verbally abused the officers, telling them: “This isn’t even the start, she will see what I will do, f**ing c**t.”

This week Lisa admitted her surprise that Farnan escaped a prison sentence at Dublin Circuit Court, where he admitted assault and making threats to kill.

“I don’t think it’s fair on women or children. There are men taking advantage of vulnerable women.

“To have it go on for three years and that to be the verdict... I think the judge did her job, the guard did his job, it’s just the laws and the system,” she told the Sunday World.

“There’s not many women in domestic violence who come forward and take it the whole way to court.

“I done it on my behalf [sic]... of saving my life, but not just mine, my daughter’s as well – for her to have an understanding that it’s not right for a man to do this to any woman under any circumstances, or any child for that matter,” she explained.

During the attack Farnan had told Lisa: “It would be much easier if she would be dead.”

Lisa said the events of that morning at the house in Tallaght, Dublin, have continued to haunt her.

“I brought it the whole way through court and, from the first day I wrote my statement, I live it every night – every time I close eyes, I go through that morning again,” she said.

The attack came to an end when Lisa managed to grab her daughter and run from the house at Swiftbrook in Tallaght to a neighbour, who called the guards.

“I remember picking her up and just the only thing that came to me was ‘run – if he kills you what’s he going to do to her?’

“I’ve lived with that image of my baby girl calling out for her mother as she was being strangled downstairs. That has lived with me, that has punished me. I felt like I was a bad parent, that I didn’t protect her enough that she was in that position in the first place.

“You can’t take away the psychotic things someone has said to you, you can’t take that out of your head. You can’t take away the scars on the inside – that’s something you have to live with.

“It’s not about a jail sentence, it’s just about me getting some sort of closure for everything that I’m after going through for how traumatic that morning was.”

Lisa suffered panic attacks which led her to shut herself off from the world in the aftermath of the brutal assault.

“It’s taken me two and half years to just be able to come out and mix with society,to be able to get back into contact with my friends to get myself work,to be able to feel comfortable to do that.

“It’s not something that a woman can shake off,” said Lisa.

Asked if she still feared Farnan, Lisa said: “Of course.I’m still frightened of him.”

Lisa had been deeply upset when she discovered Farnan had taken photos of their daughter from her own Facebook page and posted them on his own.

“I was very upset about that and very paranoid about that, in that I didn’t know who took the pictures and if they still had them after they gave them to him.

“Because he wasn’t breaking any bail conditions, there was nothing anyone could do. He was still mentally abusing me, just doing it at a distance.

“I am worried and I am frightened about it because he was convicted of threats to kill. He admitted he was going to kill me and, just because I had a narrow escape, he got two and half years suspended over his head.”

Sentencing Farnan on Friday, Judge Karen O’Connor said she thought “long and hard” about jailing him.

But she accepted that he has made significant efforts at rehabilitating himself and had no history of violence before this assault.

She imposed a sentence of two years and nine months and suspended it entirely on a number of conditions.

“Had there been any violence in his background, I would have imposed a custodial sentence,” the judge said, before addressing Farnan directly.

“If you come before me again, you will serve the full sentence. If this woman is approached by you and you behave in an aggressive or unacceptable manner ever again, or during the probation period, you will spend this time in custody.”

Judge O’Connor said Farnan subjected Ms Power to a “terrifying ordeal” in front of their young child.

It had been heard in court how on the morning of the attack Farnan came in, dropped a bag of unopened beer and dragged Ms Power into the kitchen.

He had his hands around her neck and held her up against a kitchen dresser.

He asked her “who owned their daughter?” and she told him that he did.

He threw a chair at her after swinging her across the floor and threw a pram at her as she tried to crawl away.

He became more annoyed as she begged him to leave and punched a door and grabbed her by the hair and swung her.

He placed his hands around her throat and she was left gasping for air.

Farnan told her it would be “easy for him to rip her arms off or break them”.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact Women’s Aid on their national helpline 1800 341 900.

Online Editors