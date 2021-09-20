The brother of Fiona Pender has re-appealed for the publics' assistance 25 years after her disappearance, saying the ordeal has deeply affected his family as his father died “from a broken heart”.

The 25-year-old was last seen by her mother Josephine and her brother John on August 22, 1996, when she was seven and half months pregnant as they were in Tullamore together shopping for baby clothes.

No person has yet been brought to justice for the disappearance of Fiona.

In a new series of Crimecall that airs tonight on RTÉ One, in the first episode John appeals for information on his sister’s disappearance after the family has been given little closure after 25 years.

"It certainly took a toll on the family,” he says. “It was hard seeing the stress that it caused in the house and how it aged my dad, I honestly feel that my dad died of a broken heart, he took his own life.

“We have a monument, it’s the next best thing we have to a gravesite for her but, unfortunately, we still need people’s help.

“If there’s any information that you think would be useful, make contact with someone that you trust and let them pass it on.’

The last sighting of Fiona known to gardaí was when she returned to her flat on Church Street, Tullamore, at approximately 6am on August 23, the day after she was last seen by her family.

Fiona was 5'5" in height, with long blonde hair. When last seen, she was wearing bright coloured clothing with white leggings.

John said his sister “had a lot of love in her”.

"Fiona was a really fun sister to have looking back, I've nothing but good memories of childhood with her,” he said.

"She was bright and bubbly and she always had a smile on her face, she had a lot of love in her.”

At the time of Fiona’s disappearance, Gardaí carried out extensive searches of farmland, canals, lakes and forests in Laois and Offaly.

In 2008, a significant excavation was undertaken in Monicknew woods in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

In 2014, acting on new information, gardaí mounted a two-week search in a forest in Capard, Rosenallis, Co Laois. Unfortunately, none of these searches yielded any results.

The search for justice for Fiona remains a sustained Garda investigation, which is led by Inspector Brian Farrell from Portlaoise Garda Station.

‘We are seeking that critical bit of information that would help to secure justice for Fiona and her family,” he said.

"An Garda Síochána would like to assure anyone who may come forward that any information received will be treated in a sensitive manner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100 or the

Garda Confidential Line on1800 666 111. or Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60/ Freetext 50123/ Email crimecall@garda.ie.

Crimecall airs tonight, September 20, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.