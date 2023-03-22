| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Murderer Logan Jackson transferred to UK jail as Irish authorities said he faced ‘significant security risks’

Killer from Coventry was convicted here of the 2019 murder of Kevin Sheehy in Limerick

Logan Jackson. Photo: Paul Beard/Coventry Observer Expand

Close

Logan Jackson. Photo: Paul Beard/Coventry Observer

Logan Jackson. Photo: Paul Beard/Coventry Observer

Logan Jackson. Photo: Paul Beard/Coventry Observer

David Raleigh

Convicted murderer Logan Jackson could not continue to serve out a life sentence in any Irish jail, because the State feared he would be harmed or killed in custody, it can be revealed.

The acknowledgment by the State that a prisoner who committed a murder could not be detained in any jail here due to fears for the prisoner’s safety as well as that of Irish Prison Service members was outlined in a statement from the Department of Justice.

Related topics

More On Simon Harris

Most Watched

Privacy