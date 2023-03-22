Murderer Logan Jackson transferred to UK jail as Irish authorities said he faced ‘significant security risks’

Convicted murderer Logan Jackson could not continue to serve out a life sentence in any Irish jail, because the State feared he would be harmed or killed in custody, it can be revealed.

The acknowledgment by the State that a prisoner who committed a murder could not be detained in any jail here due to fears for the prisoner’s safety as well as that of Irish Prison Service members was outlined in a statement from the Department of Justice.

Jackson murdered five-time national boxing champion Kevin Sheehy (20) by repeatedly ramming him with a 4x4 vehicle as he walked along Hyde Road, Limerick, on July 1, 2019.

Jackson, of Longford Road, Coventry, in the English midlands, was transferred from Limerick Prison to a jail in England on March 13.

The transfer was eventually granted by Justice Minister Simon Harris, despite repeated protests from the victim’s family, who said they have never being involved in any alleged risk to Jackson’s safety.

The Department of Justice has revealed how, in considering Jackson’s transfer request, Mr Harris was required by law to consider a number of factors “including that Mr Jackson has been on 23-hour lockdown for the three years he has been in custody due to very significant security risks”.

“These risks constituted a threat to the staff and prisoners at Limerick Prison, as well as Mr Jackson,” it said.

The department also said that “as part of the considerations of Mr Jackson’s application, a wider security assessment was also carried out and indicated that these risks would persist in any Irish prison”.

Sources confirmed that Jackson applied to be transferred out of Limerick Prison on January 13 last year, just 23 days into his life sentence.

Tracy Tully, mother of murdered Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy, with his daughter Kevaeh. Photo: Paul McCarthy

But Tracey Tully, mother of the late Mr Sheehy, said today: “I didn’t even know that this was the date he applied for the transfer. It’s not good enough, I think that’s very soon. I feel like my human rights were not considered at all. I wasn’t notified this had happened.

“Is it right that he is transferred out of Ireland and the case is still an ongoing investigation? I just I feel I have been mentally abused by the [State] for the last three years.”

Gardaí suspect others assisted Jackson on the night of the murder and are continuing to build a case to bring those people to justice.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Ms Tully said she has written to the Justice Minister to say she felt as if she had been “gas lighted” and “threatened” by his office, which had sought to levy her with the minister’s legal bill when she challenged his decision last year. She has yet to receive a response.

“They were throwing bills at me to try and gaslight me and to try throw me off challenging the minister’s decision. It all feels very unsettling,” she said.

Ms Tully subsequently did not have to pay the Justice Minister’s and Jackson’s legal fees. However she said she felt like she was put “in fear” at the time that this could happen.

“I hope no other family goes through this mental torture by the State,” she said.

“Logan Jackson is gone now. He is no longer subject to the laws of this land where he killed my son.

"Not only have I lost my son, but my family have been treated terribly in all of this. It was mental torture having to take a case against the minister on top of suffering the grief of losing my son.

“Logan Jackson took my son’s human rights monstrously – so if we are talking about human rights, I want to know about Kevin’s human rights, my human rights, Kevin’s daughter’s human rights.”

She maintains Jackson should serve his sentence in the State, where he killed her son and “not in the land he chooses to spend the rest of his days”.

A spokesman for Mr Harris said he “will be responding to” Ms Tully about her continued concerns.

He said that “to further strengthen the rights of victims, Mr Harris recently received Government approval to change the law to make it a statutory requirement to notify victims registered with the Irish Prison Service that an application for transfer outside the State has been made by a prisoner serving a sentence here, and providing victims with an opportunity to make a submission in relation to the application”.

“This has recently been approved by the Oireachtas and is expected to become law very shortly,” the spokesman said.