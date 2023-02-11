| 7.4°C Dublin

Murdered teen Keane Mulready-Woods ‘was just a child trying to make his way in life’, says retired garda who led investigation

Keane Mulready-Woods (17) was killed in January 2020. Yesterday, two men were jailed for facilitating his murder Expand
Detective Inspector Aidan McCabe Expand
Human remains found in Dublin...Undated handout photo issued by Garda of Keane Mulready-Woods, 17 from Drogheda, whose remains were found in Dublin. Detectives launched an investigation after human body parts were found in a sports bag in Coolook, north Dublin on Monday. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday January 15, 2020. On Wednesday, partial body remains were discovered in the burnt-out car in Trinity Terrace in Drumcondra. Later a house in Drogheda was sealed off as part of the investigation. The property in Rathmullen Park has been declared a crime scene and is being forensically examined. See PA story POLICE Body. Photo credit should read: Garda/PA Wire Expand
Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Owen Maguire Expand
Gangland criminal Robbie Lawlor died in April 2020 Expand

Ken Foy

The retired senior garda who led the investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods has described the troubled teenager as “just a child who was trying to make his way in life”.

Former chief superintendent Christy Mangan spoke to the Irish Independent ahead of the sentencing hearing of the two criminals who admitted driving the 17-year-old to the house in Drogheda, Co Louth, where he was killed and dismembered.

