Murder probe launched after Co Down stabbing

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Gilford, Co Down.

Police said the 36-year-old victim sustained stab wounds in the Hill Street area during the early hours of this morning and subsequently died from his injuries.

Three people have been arrested and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

The DUP's Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the Gilford community was “in shock”.

She added: “First and foremost our prayers this morning are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police.”