Murder investigation launched after man (40s) killed in Dublin

Gardai at the scene of a murder in Kilmainham Pic:Mark Condren 1.9.2020

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 40s was killed in Kilmainham overnight.

A male juvenile has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained in Kevin Street Garda Station.

The man's body was discovered in a laneway off Madison Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, at approximately 1.30am. The body of the man remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for a technical examination.

The scene remains preserved this morning pending an examination by a pathologist and members of the garda technical bureau.

It is situated just off the South Circular Road in Kilmainham, in a laneway that runs behind the houses on Madison Road and Mayfield Road.

The laneway can be accessed from either road.

Garda tape was stretched across the entrances to the laneway.

The circumstances around the man’s death are not yet known.

Gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing to anyone who may have any information on the incident to come forward and assist them with the investigation.

Anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11pm and 2am should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More to follow...

Online Editors