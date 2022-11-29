Murder accused says Irish prison is ‘better than some hotels’ in interview from cell

A man who is awaiting trial accused of carrying out a brutal murder – has given a tell-all interview from behind bars in an Irish prison.

In a 20-minute interview on a Youtube site, the alleged killer described prison as better than some hotels and admitted having ounces of cannabis delivered to him by visitors.

Sources say the inmate thought authorities wouldn’t be able to identify him as he partially concealed his face with a hoody as he was interviewed on a contraband mobile phone.

But, it’s understood he was recognised by fellow inmates, officers and prison management in the prison within minutes of the interview going live.

Neither the identity of the inmate or the murder he is accused of carrying out can be disclosed as the case is live before the courts.

For the same reason, we cannot identify the Youtube page on which the interview was broadcast.

Asked about conditions in the prison, the prisoner responds: “Conditions for us are fairly good.

“We have it fairly good. I can’t really complain. I’m sure there are hotels out there that’s worse.”

Asked about phones and drugs, he responds: “Every Irish prison is full of phones.”

And on drugs, he says: “Sometimes, I’m talking to people outside and I got nicer ‘Cali’ (cannabis) in here than what they got on the outside.

“Weed is a big seller here.”

Asked if he was involved in the selling of it behind bars, he initially replies: “No comment.”

However, he goes on to explain: “For example, I get two or three ounces of weed in here every week on the visits.

“People take them in for me.

“If I was to sell weed, I can get a hundred euro for less than a gram. Like .7 for a hundred quid.”

Asked whether there was a lot of violence behind bars, he said: “In the Irish prisons, there’s generally more politics and there’s more structure.

“Somebody is always in charge and people don’t like when trouble starts because it brings heat on the landing.

“Unless, it’s very necessary, it doesn’t happen.

“But if somebody really deserves it, I’ve seen some bad, bad things happen.”

Asked whether gangland violence from the outside spills into the prison, the inmate responded: “Well the Kinahan-Hutch feud would be the main one at the minute.

“So, you have one prison, Wheatfield Prison, where all of the Hutches must go.

“They can’t go anywhere else. That’s where they have to go. There’s one unit specifically for them …

“They have to be kept safe because they’re vulnerable.”

The inmate also discussed in detail his own upcoming case in which he is charged with murder.

Contacted this morning, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed an investigation is underway.

It’s understood the inmate’s admission that he has drugs brought into him in the prison is likely to be referred to by gardaí.

Sources say the prisoner’s recklessness in giving the interview may put him at risk from other inmates ‘over the heat he’ll bring down on those using contraband in the prison.”