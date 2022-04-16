MTK’s head coach posts photo of him with ‘advisor’ Daniel Kinahan after boxing firm claimed it had severed ties with gang boss

(from l to r) Danny Vaughan, Sunny Edwards, Daniel Kinahan, 'Falcon' Waseem and Grant Smith

Boxing firm MTK Global's head coach has posted an image of himself posing with Daniel Kinahan - just two days after the promotion company denied links to the Irish Mafia boss.

The photograph was posted on Twitter last night by coach Danny Vaughan, the husband of former MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan.

Veteran trainer Vaughan can be seen standing proudly with Daniel Kinahan, boxers Sunny Edwards and 'Falcon' Waseem and trainer Grant Smith in a reception area in Dubai.

None of the four men standing in the image with Kinahan have any involvement in criminality.

Alongside the photograph, Vaughan has written 'Top Team.. Advisor Daniel Kinahan. #loyalty.'