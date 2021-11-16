| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mr Moonlight murder: The love triangle that ended in vindictive killing of DJ Bobby Ryan

DJ Bobby Ryan aka 'Mr Moonlight' Expand
Patrick Quirke. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Mary Lowry. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

DJ Bobby Ryan aka 'Mr Moonlight'

DJ Bobby Ryan aka 'Mr Moonlight'

Patrick Quirke. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Patrick Quirke. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mary Lowry. Photo: Collins Courts

Mary Lowry. Photo: Collins Courts

/

DJ Bobby Ryan aka 'Mr Moonlight'

Catherine Fegan

“It all started four years ago, when my best friend died,” wrote Patrick Quirke.

In Quirke’s own words, part of a letter written to the Sunday Independent ‘Dear Patricia’ column in 2011, Martin Lowry’s death pinpointed the moment everything changed forever.

Most Watched

Privacy